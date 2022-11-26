Seeing interesting stuff online on Instagram that you are unable to save to archive or save to your device due to Instagram restrictions because it is private can be frustrating or you don’t know how to save a post on Instagram posted by a follower. This article will help in:

Downloading Instagram reel Instagram images Instagram highlights Instagram post Instagram story

How to download Instagram Videos using websites

For downloading content, every device has a unique process. These contents include Videos, photos, stories, reels, highlights, IGTV and posts. You might want to save some of these incredible videos to watch them later or share them with a friend. This will be a form of saver in terms of time.

How to save a video from Instagram:

Visit a free website Instagram video downloader Copy the URL of the Insta video you want to download, paste it into the site’s search bar and press “Enter” or “Search.” To download to your device, open the video and click the “download” at the top.

How to download Instagram Videos on PC

Screen record

Below are steps on how to screen record a video from IG on your PC

Install Movavi Screen Recorder. Navigate to the Instagram video you wish to capture by clicking the Screen recording icon. Select “Start recording”. To stop the recording, select “Stop.” When a dialog box appears, click the Export icon, rename the file, choose the output format, and then click “Save.”

Development tools

Open the Instagram video you wish to download, a context menu appears, then choose “inspect element” or “see page source.” Type “MP4” into the “Find” button after pressing the Ctrl and F keys. The URL that appears next to the “source” in the code section should be copied. Copy and paste this URL into a new tab. As soon as the video begins, right-click and choose “Save video as” to download to your computer.

How to download Instagram Videos on iPhone

Screen record

Access the Control Center on your iPhone, swipe up from the bottom. Select the Record button, which is circular. Countdown of three seconds start before recording. Capture the video. To stop recording, reopen the Control Center and press the red circle button.

When recording, it’s best not to be on earpods so it can be with sound

Safari

Download Instagram video by following the steps below:

Copy the URL for the Instagram video. Search for “Instagram Video Downloader” in the Safari browser. Your video will be downloaded instantly if you paste the video link and click the download icon. The downloads symbol allows you to keep tabs on the status and of your download. It will notify you when done. Select the video and tap the share symbol to save to the gallery. then select “Save video.”

App

For all file types on iOS, Blaze is the best full-featured file manager to download Instagram video

Follow these steps to download Instagram video from Blaze:

After downloading the Blaze app from the Apple store, look at Insta video on your iPhone. Tap the three dots on the video post you wish to save. Choose “Copy Link” from the pop-up menu To save to camera roll, paste the link into the Blaze app, click download, and then choose that option.

There are other apps to download Instagram Videos on iphone: Story Reposter, Quick Reposter, Regrammer.

How to Download Instagram Videos on Android

Screen record

Open the video you want to record on Instagram Swipe down twice from the top of your screen. Press the record button on the screen button. It might be found by swiping right. In the event that it isn’t already there, select Edit and drag Screen record to Quick Settings. Select Start. The moment you click, the recording starts. Swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the Screen recorder notification to halt recording.

Cache

You must first access the video you want to watch. To ensure that the entire video is downloaded, make sure to watch it through. Go to Android>data>com.instagram,android>cache>videos in the “File Manager” app on your phone. You can find all the videos you’ve watched there. They will have .extension To play them, tap on them and select “video” from the menu.

App

You can download IG videos to your Android device with InShot Inc.’s Instagram video downloader.

Download “Instagram Video Downloader” by InShot Inc from playstore Copy the link after opening the Instagram video you wish to download. Paste the link and click the share icon. Tap “Download picture” to save it to the gallery.

How to download Instagram Reels

Instagram reels are widely used, and the only method to download Instagram reels to your computer or mobile device is via third-party app or websites like Instagram reels Downloader. This method is available on any device of your choice. For you to download ig reel on a page, follow these steps:

Launch your browser and go to https://instastories.watch/en/reel downloader/ Enter the Instagram username of the user who posted the video you wish to download in the Enter Username box. Choose the video by finding it on the IG profile. On the playback screen, press and hold the vertical three dots. Select Download. You can save to camera roll or as a draft

How to download Instagram highlights

You should be aware that you require a third-party program if you want to do Instagram highlights download and this is the only way. This method is available on any device of your choice. Similar to downloading Instagram Reels, you can also download Instagram highlights.

To get started, simply go to https://instastories.watch/en/highlight downloader/ and Follow the instructions there.

How to download Instagram IGTV

You should be aware that you require a third-party program if you want to download Instagram IGTV and this is the only way. This method is available on any device of your choice. Follow the steps below to download Instagram IGTV:

Go to https://instastories.watch/en/video downloader/. However, to view IGTV videos when it reroutes you to the Instagram profile, tap the IGTV tab.

How to download Instagram stories

On how to download Instagram stories on PC and any device, you can use Instagram highlights downloader. Download ig story by following these steps:

To download Instagram stories, copy the URL or name of the account. Then hit “Enter” after pasting the name or URL into the site’s search box. Click the download icon after opening the IG story. Your computer or mobile device will store the Instagram story. It will be saved in 1080p. This is a high quality video.

These steps help to download Instagram story

How to download Instagram Posts, Pictures, Images, Photos

Using third-party websites is a common strategy for downloading Instagram photo.

When it comes to the downloading Instagram posts, the methods are also similar using https://instastories.watch/en/story downloader/ to download Instagram stories

How to download Instagram Photos on PC

Screenshot

How to download images from Instagram:

On a Windows computer, hit Windows Key + Shift + S, and then use your preferred snipe. For example, a photo on Hrithik Roshan page, follow the steps to screenshot the photo. Shift + Command + 3 on a MacBook is the combination to use.

Development tools

Any Chrome-based browser’s DevTools can be used to download Instagram photographs to your PC. You can download ig image by following the steps below

In the picture, use the right mouse button to select View Page Source. This will open a tab with the source code. Track down the first.jpg url by scrolling down. The URL should be copied and pasted into a new tab. Once the image has loaded, right-click and download it.

How to Download Instagram Photos on iPhone

Screenshot

Instagram photographs can be screenshotted and saved to your iPhone. On an iPhone X or later model, press the Volume-up key and the Power button simultaneously to take a screenshot.

Press the power button and the home key simultaneously if you’re using an iPhone 8 or an earlier model.

Safari

Using Safari browser, you can download Instagram pictures as well.

Locate the image you wish to download on your iPhone Instagram app. Select Copy Link from the options by tapping the three dots above the photo. Open the Safari app, then go to instastories.watch Add the link you previously copied to the text box. Click Download. Once the upload is complete, click that icon to view the downloaded image. Next, click the share icon while still selecting the video to save the downloaded copy in your photo gallery.)”

How to download Instagram Photos on Android

Screenshot

Instagram photographs can be screenshotted and saved to an Android device. To save it to your gallery, just press the power button while pressing the volume-down key. To screenshot pics on Nicki Minaj’s page, hold the volume down and power botton together.

App

Inshot is a great app for downloading and editing Instagram photographs and videos. It is simple to download for Android from Google PlayStore. If you want to save Instagram photos, follow the steps below:

To download a photo, copy the URL and paste it on Instastories.watch or Storiesig.me. Select “download” then “long press screen” then “Image Download” Open the InShot app, choose “import photographs and videos,” and select the edit icon. You can save your image in 480p, 720p, or even 1080p resolution, so make that choice. The picture will be saved in your InShot gallery when you’re done.

You can also download photos from Instagram using apps like FastSave, iGetter, and Save-o-gram.

Conclusion

You now know the best way on how to download Instagram pictures is by utilizing the websites

https://instastories.watch/en/photo downloader/

and https://instastories.watch/en/video downloader/ – for videos – is the simplest way to download Instagram material on all devices.