It’s relatively easy to hurt an ankle. If your foot rolls over, you misplace your step, or you have a fall, ankles can easily get hurt. The good news is that most of the time ankle pain is usually less serious than you think. Sprains and strains, while painful, can get better with time.

If you have hurt your ankle chances are you will be able to take care of it at home. This article will show you how to take care of your ankle if you’ve sprained or strained it.

Rest Your Ankle

The best thing that you can do for your ankle right now is to rest it. You need to keep weight off your ankle as much as you possibly can. This may well mean that you need to spend at least a few days laying or sitting down. While this may not be ideal, it’s the best thing you can do to help you recover.

Use Ice

Wrap some frozen peas in a towel or use an ice pack, also wrapped in a towel, and place it on the affected area. Do this up to three times a day and for up to 20 minutes at a time. The ice can help to relieve pain and reduce any swelling. Please make sure that you always wrap the peas or ice pack in a towel. This will help to protect you from ice burns.

Use a Compression Bandage

You need to let the swelling in your ankle go down. As soon as it has gone down you will find it’s much more mobile. However, waiting for the swelling to go down can take some time. Any doctor, orthopaedic surgeon, or healthcare worker will tell you that a compression bandage can help. The gentle pressure from the bandage will help to reduce the swelling you have right now and help to prevent any further swelling.

Please just make sure that the compression bandage is not too tight. Blood should still be able to flow easily to and from your ankle.

Elevate Your Ankle

Ideally, you will elevate your ankle so that it is above your heart. This will, again, help to reduce swelling. You may also find that the elevation helps to relieve some of your pain as well. Lay on your sofa with your ankle elevated on a cushion and get comfortable. You’ll need to spend at least a few days with your ankle in this position.

Take Painkillers

Over-the-counter painkillers can help you with your pain. Ibuprofen or naproxen can help to reduce the pain and swelling. Please make sure you only ever take painkillers as instructed. Speak to your doctor if you’re not getting very much pain relief if any at all.

Most people can look after a sprained or strained ankle at home. While ankles can take time to recover, if you look after them as suggested above, they could recover quicker than you think.