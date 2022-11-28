Havanese puppies are adorable, but they can also be a handful. From chewing on everything in sight to seemingly endless energy, it’s important to know how to deal with common Havanese behavior issues. This blog post will cover the best food and nutrition for Havanese puppies, what to do when your Havanese becomes destructive, and how to deal with common Havanese Dogs behavior issues.

Best Food and Nutrition for Havanese Puppies

Havanese puppies need a high-quality diet to stay healthy and thrive. Look for dog foods that are specifically designed for small breeds and include ingredients like chicken, lamb, or fish meal as the primary source of protein.

Avoid foods that contain fillers like corn, wheat, or soy as well as artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. When in doubt, consult with your veterinarian about the best food and nutrition for your Havanese puppy.

What to Do When Your Havanese Becomes Destructive

It’s normal for Havanese puppies to chew on things as they explore their environment and learn about the world around them.

However, if your puppy is becoming destructive (ie: chewing on furniture, clothes, shoes, etc.), it’s important to nip this behavior in the bud. The best way to do this is to provide your puppy with plenty of chew toys and praise them when they chew on these toys instead of your belongings.

You can also give them a puzzle toy filled with treats to keep them occupied and distracted from chewing on things they’re not supposed to. Finally, make sure they are getting enough exercise – a tired puppy is much less likely to be destructive than one who is full of energy!

Dealing with Havanese Behavior Issues

Havanese puppies are known for being spirited and mischievous – two qualities that can sometimes lead to behavioral issues.

The most common behavior problems including barking, biting/nipping, digging, jumping up on people, pulling on the leash during walks, and stealing food from countertops or tables.

While it can be frustrating when your puppy exhibits these kinds of behaviors, there are ways you can help them learn appropriate behavior. For example, if your puppy is barking excessively, try using a positive reinforcement training technique like clicker training or rewards-based training to teach them that quiet equals treatment or attention.

If your puppy is nipping/biting too hard during playtime, yelp loudly or say “ouch” in a firm voice so they know that they’ve hurt you – this will teach them that biting too hard leads to losing their playmate.

Finally, for digging or stealing food, make sure that any potential rewards (ie: treats) are out of reach and that your puppy has plenty of appropriate toys to chew/dig on instead.

These are just a few tips on how to deal with common Havanese behavior issues – if you need more help, consult with a canine behaviorist or even your veterinarian. They can offer advice tailored to your pup and help you find the best solution for any behavioral concerns.

Conclusion:

Havanese puppies are charming little creatures that will fill your life with happiness – but only if you’re prepared for the challenges that come along with owning one! In this blog post, we’ve covered the best food and nutrition for Havanese puppies as well as what to do when your pup becomes destructive and how to deal with common Havanese behavior issues.

Remember that consistency is key when training your Havanese – but if you’re patient and put in the work then you’ll be rewarded with a furry friend for life! So, if you’re ready to welcome a Havanese into your home, get started today! Good luck and have fun!