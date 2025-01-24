Creating art from natural materials found outdoors can be a fun, creative activity for people of all ages. Not only is it a great way to express yourself artistically, but it also allows you to connect with nature. This type of eco-art is especially beneficial for children as it sparks imagination and provides a constructive outlet. For foster children in particular, art projects using natural materials can help take their mind off difficult situations and simply allow them to be a kid.

Gather Your Materials

Before starting any nature art project, you’ll want to gather a variety of natural items to use in your artwork. Take a walk through your garden, a nearby park or beach and collect interesting leaves, flowers, seeds, sticks, stones, pinecones and other materials that catch your eye. Allow the children to gather items themselves as this can be part of the creative process. Just be sure not to remove anything living or cause damage to the environment. Keep safety in mind and avoid poisonous plants, sharp objects, etc.

Create a Nature Collage

Collages are an open-ended art form that encourages creativity. To make a nature collage, collect various leaves, petals, sticks and other natural artifacts of different colours, textures and sizes. Allow them to dry fully between newspaper pages before using. Provide the children with a sturdy base such as cardboard or canvas. Have them arrange and glue the materials into interesting patterns and shapes using non-toxic glue. Encourage them to cover the entire surface, overlapping materials to create depth. Embellish with markers, crayons or watercolours if desired.

Make Nature Prints

Printmaking with natural objects allows children to create patterned artwork. Collect flat, firm materials like leaves, ferns, feathers, seashells, pebbles, etc. Cover with thin paint using a sponge brush or finger paints. Press them firmly onto paper or canvas to imprint their shape and texture, then carefully remove. Repeat using various colours and overlapping prints. Leaves with prominent veins will print beautifully. For silhouette prints, coat one side of a leaf in paint and press the unpainted side down. If you foster children with an agency like Orange Grove Foster Care, you can use some of your fostering allowance to purchase paint and other supplies.

Make Nature Sculptures

Creating 3D sculptures from natural materials allows for an interactive art experience. Provide wire, clay or another material to use as a base if desired. Encourage the children to layer and glue items like sticks, leaves, seeds, pebbles, sand, seashells, etc. to form interesting free-standing sculptures. They could make animals, shapes or abstract designs. Provide glue guns or strong glue for older children but make sure you supervise. Allow the sculptures to dry fully before displaying them.

Create Nature Jewellery

Making wearable art from natural materials can be rewarding for children. Collect small items like acorns, pinecones, twigs, pebbles, shells, seeds etc. Clean them and allow them to dry fully. Provide string, elastic or wire to assemble into necklaces and bracelets. Supervise closely when using wire. Encourage creative combinations of colours, textures and shapes in their nature jewellery designs.

Display the Finished Artwork

When you are finished, proudly display the nature art creations around your home or garden. Nature artwork can be temporary or preserved longer by spraying with sealant.

Getting out into nature and using its beauty as inspiration for art allows for open-ended creativity. Encouraging children’s innate imagination and self-expression through eco-art projects can be beneficial during challenging times.