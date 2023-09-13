Instagram is one of the most popular as well as influential social media networks which is liked and preferred by its audience for so many reasons. With a total of 2.2 billion active users, this platform has left many famous digital networks behind in popularity. This platform keeps on introducing new rank tracker tools and features to ease the marketing process for the brands and content creators that are linked with this platform in some way or the other. Also, this is one of the best user generated content(UGC) platforms for brands and communities.

Ensuring the security of your Instagram account is paramount in today's digital age. By enabling this added layer of security, you can protect your personal information and precious memories from unauthorized access.

These features make the site appealing for businesses across various industries. On Instagram, you will find game developers, restaurants, shoe stores, and even scrubwear lifestyle brands.

The reason behind the unmatched popularity is actually the supportiveness that is being offered by this platform to the business community. When it comes to the security aspects of its accounts, Instagram leaves no stone unturned and completely assures the authenticity and security of your Instagram profile. There are many ways that help you make your account and confidential information more secure and private so that any third person may not easily access it. There are multiple ways by which Instagram enables the security of your account and maintains the integrity of your personal information that you want to keep private from unknown people.

All these plus points make this network even more competitive and it becomes harder to stand out from the rest of your competitors. To have a safe and sound user experience, you should be knowing the methods of making your Instagram account secure and protected from strangers.

Two-factor authentication is also one of the most reliable and effective ways of protecting your Instagram account. If you are looking to know more about it, you are at the right place. In this blog, we are going to discuss everything that you need to know about this feature and also how you can enable this feature for your account so that you may have an enhanced and safe user- experience.

What is two-factor authentication?

The two-factor authentication is the process by which the user needs to verify its authenticity every time when they are trying to get logged in to an account from a new device. When you are enabling the two-factor authentication on your device it mainly asks for the email id or phone number that is in your use. When you give them the required information, Instagram saves it and it asks you to enter the secret code that is sent to that specific email or number.

So, you would have access to that email or phone number only then you will be able to pass the authentication test but if you don't have access to the verification code, you will not be able to proceed with the login process further. So, it is important to note that you should never share your login code with any else because your Instagram account can easily be hacked by others simply by using that code.

How to enable two-factor authentication?

Now we will tell you the exact method of enabling two-factor authentication on your Instagram account. You only need to follow the given series of steps and then you will be able to ensure the security and integrity of your account and personal information.

Open your Instagram application and get logged into it. Go to your Instagram profile by tapping on the profile picture icon and then click on the three horizontal lines. Now tap the security and privacy option from the menu of settings. It will open another menu in front of you. Tap and locate the two-factor authentication option from the list and enable this option by sliding the button located in front of this option. After you have done this tap on the add button and name the device that you are adding for the verification process. Click next Copy the name of the device that you are going to connect with your Instagram account and paste it into the authentication app. After you have successfully linked your Instagram account with your device then you will get a 6-digit code on your device that you will be required to add to the Instagram app. Go to your account and enter the 6 digits code to complete this process. After you have entered the code, you are all done. You have successfully connected that device with your Instagram account and any user who wants to log in to your account would have to enter the code that would be sent to this device. You are allowed to add up to 5 devices for authentication purposes against a single Instagram account. Also, you are fully allowed to remove any of the added devices at any time you want.

How to remove two-factor authentication?

After you have learned how to enable two-factor authentication on your Instagram profile, now it is time to learn how you can remove an added device from your Instagram.

Open your Instagram account and get logged in to it. Go to your Instagram profile by tapping on the profile picture icon and then click on the three horizontal lines. Now tap the security and privacy option from the menu of settings. It will open another menu in front of you. Tap and locate the two-factor authentication option from the list and then you will be able to see the list of devices that you have added to enable this option on your Instagram account. You can remove any of the devices from the list simply by clicking on the three dots located in front of the device name. By tapping on the remove icon, the device will be removed.

