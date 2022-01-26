Slowly but surely, the real world is getting digitized. Recently, 116 parcels of virtual land in the heart of Decentraland’s fashion district sold for $2.5 million. We don’t know about you, but that’s a clear sign that the digital real estate market is about to see a massive boom.

Although everyone is getting set to embrace the metaverse with open arms, the demand for real-life homes is also steadily growing.

But whether you want to start a real estate business in the real world or in the metaverse, your company needs to be furnished with the perfect brand name.

Why? Because a company with the perfect name is like an A-grade property, they’re constantly in high demand, while those with weak names are like C-grade properties, they struggle to stay alive whenever the market takes a hit.

So how exactly do you find the best name for your business? Well, come take a look.

Four Easy Paths to the Perfect Name for Your Real Estate Business

Courtesy: Unsplash

Have a Distinct Mental Image of Your Brand

Before you start looking for a captivating name, you should have a good idea of what you want your real estate business to be in the future. This understanding will influence every concept or brand you develop.

Also, make sure you research deeply and discover everything you can about your company, its niche, and the real estate industry in general because it’d make it easier for you to select the best name that encompasses all aspects of your organization.

While researching your industry, don’t forget to consider your competitor’s business, their brand identity, the quality of services they offer, and their marketing strategies. This will help spot what will work, what will not, and what it will take to attract the best clients.

Choose a Compelling Brand Tone

The best way to get a name that accurately portrays your company’s core principles is to ensure that it has the appropriate tone that’ll trigger a positive reaction from your target audience.

And you can quickly do that by researching your target clients to determine what unique characteristics will attract them to do business with you. Finding these characteristics will make it much easier to determine whether your brand’s tone should be:

Fun and playful like SpiceAgent

Classic like HomeReign

Intriguing like Grandopia

Recognize Your Company’s Branding Elements

Getting a great tone is crucial, but it’s your company’s branding elements that’d form the are the cornerstone of your brand’s image. This is due to the fact that they represent the personality and individuality of your brand.

So, take out a pen and paper and jot down your thoughts about your company’s:

Big ideas: What guiding principle does your business follow?

What guiding principle does your business follow? Values: What personal or customer values does your company cherish?

What personal or customer values does your company cherish? Story: is there a personal story that you can connect to your business?

is there a personal story that you can connect to your business? Benefits: What do your customers stand to gain from your company?

What do your customers stand to gain from your company? Emotions: What feeling(s) do you want clients to experience when dealing with your company.

What feeling(s) do you want clients to experience when dealing with your company. Value proposition: Why should clients choose your real estate company over its competitors?

Create Your Naming Criteria and Begin Brainstorming

The paths we detailed above will make it easy to assemble the naming criteria of your brand. Preparing your brand’s naming criteria will give you a good sense of what name is suitable for your company.

Now that you’ve prepared your naming criteria, it’s time to get creative and begin brainstorming. Look through dictionaries and thesauruses for words that satisfy your brand’s naming requirements.

Make a list of short, exciting, creative, memorable, or symbolic words that can help your brand stand out in its field. The goal is to compile a complete list of possible brand names.

If your brainstorming session gets too complex and time-consuming, you can always rely on a strong business name generator to get some fresh and original brand name ideas that’d be perfect for your real estate company.

Fortune Favors Bold Brands

When looking for a name for your company, bear in mind that clients and the market in general like powerful and daring brand names. Why? Because memorable names like Brave, Amazon, Nike, and Urban Decay are easy to recall. These names evoke pleasant feelings in people, and those feelings frequently transform them into loyal clients.