When a couple needs to choose a wedding date, many factors come into play. There are issues of weather, peak seasons, holidays, cost of things, and more. All these factors make the task of choosing the date a daunting one. But it doesn’t have to be.

On average, couples will stay engàged for as short as 6 months and as18 months. This time frame may not be enough to get yourself in order. However, with our tips on how to pick a wedding date, you’ll be ready in no time.

Subscribe to bridal boxes

The very first step to having your dream wedding is subscribing to bridal boxes. Every bride-to-be needs a guide and bridal box subscriptions are the ultimate companion. Offered by bridal services like Miss to Mrs among others, they help the bride transition confidently from bachelorette to a wife.

Miss to Mrs bridal box offers beautifully themed boxes to suit each stage of your wedding. These boxes also feature four tailored plans to fit whatever timeline you’re working with for a wedding. The plans include monthly, quarterly, accelerated, and extended packages. Getting bridal services that give you just what you need for each wedding stage will help you choose the perfect wedding date.

The items in the boxes are custom and carefully curated. They range from marches to party essentials, guides and tips, beauty essentials, jewelry, and more. Miss to Mrs. is also an all-inclusive brand perfect for Mrs. and Mrs. It leaves no woman out.

Photo credit: Liza Litvinovich

Toronto Wedding Photographer Liza Litvinovich

Time perfectly

One of the most intentional ways to set a wedding date is by timing perfectly. Think about what weather you’d love to have your wedding and the time of day. What types of flowers do fancy and the time of year it’s available. Think of your dream menu and if it’s seasonal. How about your pictures? Do you want a pink or blue sky backdrop? This will help determine your time of day to choose. Your dress is another factor. Is it heavy, light, long,short, or suitable for specific times of the year? How about your color palettes? Is it season-specific or perfect all year round? Do you want a clear day, a cool one, or a wedding on the ice? Take a breath and visualize your big day, and you’ll be able to pick the perfect date.

Weed out unfavorable dates

Many couples often have to move their weddings more than twice because the dates were unfavorable. While choosing a wedding date, stay away from the holidays. Your best bet is to have your celebration two weeks before or after it. This is because everyone wants to be with their families during the holidays. Also, if there are mega games or concerts at a particular time of the year, avoid it. Accessibility to you, venues, hotels, transport, and more may be booked out, causing a price hike. Lastly, check your work calendar to be sure that there are no big office projects at that time.

Consult with your dearest

In all your planning, you need people to witness your wedding and share in your joy. So carry the most important people in your life along. Consult them on the wedding dates you’ve chosen and find out if it’ll work. They could all pick alternative dates and you’ll end up reaching a consensus. However, we advise that you limit this privilege to the most important people in your life. They could be the parents, contributors, or those that you can’t imagine being absent from your wedding.

Check your finances

The last and most important of them all is finances. We think that no one should wed under any kind of pressure, especially financial. It’s also essential that no one should wed in debt or go bankrupt hosting their wedding. So this is an important step. Before picking a wedding date, envision your dream wedding. How does it look, and what will it cost? Once those factors are established, decide on how long it will take you to save up the wedding cost. Look at the cash you and your partner have at hand, what others will contribute, sum them up, and subtract the balance. Split it across months according to your income and you have the wedding date.

Above are simple steps on how to choose a wedding date. It’s simple, easy, and fun without stress.

Author: Anastasia Beluschenko, with a specialty in wedding dresses, joined Wedding Forward over five years ago. She knows everything about wedding dresses from styles to trends, fit, and designers. Her great sense of style makes it easy for her to expertly predict the newest and hottest wedding dress trends. For leisure, she loves court tennis and stretching.

Author profile photo