Unless you are someone who prefers to entirely avoid the latest in handheld electronics and technology and either doesn’t own a phone or has a basic model, then you are likely tied into a mobile phone contract.

Smartphones are so popular that now many people of all ages are choosing to stop paying for a landline and only have their phone as a method of contact.

Between social media platforms, emailing, WhatsApp, text messages, and phone calls, smartphones provide the ultimate in connection and communication, all in the palm of your hand.

What else are you looking for? To help you choose the right smartphone for you, read on.

The More Storage, the Better!

Should you enjoy taking photographs with your phone, both on vacation and snapping random or amusing events throughout an average day, then not only do you need to make sure the camera specifications are high, but also that you choose a phone with a decent storage level.

For iPhone users, the smallest level of storage you can get with a new or refurbished handset is 64GB, which offers limited space, and this can increase to 128GB, again to 256Gb, again to 512GB, and finally, for essentially unlimited storage, 1TB.

Key Considerations

Unless you intend to buy the handset outright, you will need to enter into a contract either with your current provider or as a brand-new customer, and if this is the case, be sure to read the details of the contract before you sign on the dotted line.

The five main considerations when choosing your next smartphone are as follows:

What will be the primary usages? How committed are you to more sustainable technology? Do you have any dealbreakers? How much importance do you place on a recognized brand? What is the maximum amount of money you are willing to spend every month?

To iPhone or not to iPhone?

There are generally two separate camps when it comes to smartphones – the Apple users and the non-Apple fans – and as you might expect, there are positives and negatives for both.

Apple products seamlessly link together, so, for example, when you write a note on the app on your phone, it will automatically and instantly transfer to your MacBook, desktop computer, and iPad. It is also widely accepted that Apple products tend to be more successful in fending off viruses as it is an entirely closed network.

Android devices tend to be more affordable, have larger storage space (depending on the model you buy), and also have a regular headphone socket, whereas Apple phones require an adaptor or a Bluetooth headset.

This may be something to remember should you be the kind of person who loves to listen to music all day long.