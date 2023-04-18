A man do not have to be a rapper or a punk rocker to wear gold chains. In fact, a 10k gold chain can match well with just about any outfit you own. Gold chains are all about your personal style and preferences. They are made for both men and women, and you can take your pick between various styles, lengths, and thicknesses.

So, which gold chain is the best fit for you? Let’s go over how to choose the perfect 10k gold chain for your unique style.

Types of 10k Gold Chain Designs for Men

There are multiple types of 10k gold chains available for men. You can choose from:

Herringbone Chain

Cuban Curb Chain

Rope Chain

Figaro Gold Chain

Two Tone Figaro Chain Beaded Chain

Franco Chain

Now that you know what kinds of gold chains are on the market, you will need to make a few key considerations, which are outlined below.

Consider Your Personal Style

First, you need to consider your own personal style. If you are looking for a statement piece with a chunky design, a Cuban link chain might be the best fit for you. On the other hand, if you prefer a more toned-down, laid-back aesthetic, you might wish to wear a slimmer rolo or rope chain.

If you are unsure about what to get, open up your closet and look at your wardrobe. What does your clothing say about your sense of style? If you wear a lot of turtlenecks, for example, think about getting a longer chain so that you can show off your chain.

Look at Your Face Shape

Next, go to the mirror and take a long, hard look at your face. What shape best describes its outline? If your face is rounder in shape, avoid wearing a short or chunky gold chain. Doing so will only serve to make your face appear rounder. If your face is on the rounder side, a slim gold chain will slenderize the face.

On the flip side, of course, you might wish to wear a short gold chain if you have a slender face. Longer chains are not recommended for those with long, thin faces since it adds the appearance of extra facial length.

Finding the Right Chain Length

So, how do you find the right chain length? Standard chain lengths for men are 18 inches to 24 inches. 18-inch chains reach the base of the neck while 24-inch chains drop all the way down to your breastbone. Between those two sizes are a 20-inch options (which hits the collarbone) and a 22-inch option (which reaches a few inches below the collarbone).

If you are going for a choker vibe, your chain should be somewhere between 14-18 inches. Longer chains, from 20-24 inches, can often be paired with pendants to draw in the observer’s gaze. Those going for a more punk aesthetic should consider lengths from 25-30 inches.

Determine the Width Your Prefer

You also need to consider the width of the chain. Something that is 1-6mm thick are more toned-down and subtle in their appearance. A chain from 6-10mm is going to be more common for men. Those looking for an edgier style should consider getting a chain that is 12mm or thicker and done in a ball chain style.

Wear It Alone or Layer It Up

Now, let’s talk about whether you should wear your chain solo or if you should layer it up with other chains. A slender or chunky chain can be worn alone, and men can match them with things like a black turtleneck or a plain white T-shirt. This keeps your style subtle yet chic.

Some folks like to layer up their gold chains. You can match an 18mm gold chain along with a 22mm gold chain that sits below it. Chunkier chains can be paired with more slender pieces of accent jewelry. Round tees tend to look good when paired with stacked gold chains on men.

Wearing Chains with Pendants

Men and women can both add pendants to their gold chains to spice things up a bit. Take your slender or chunky gold chain necklaces and pair them up with necklaces that have pendants attached to them for a more artsy vibe that also manages to look effortless and timeless.

If you have a Cuban chain link, you might wish to add a pendant or two of your choice to it for a more customized aesthetic. This lets your personality shine through.

Where You Can Buy a 10k Gold Chain

Where are you going to buy a 10k gold chain from? There are a lot of online retail shops that carry them, but we recommend that you shop from reputable sellers and companies who are known for using high-quality, genuine 10k gold in their chains. Buying from a trustworthy seller can save you some time, money, and potential embarrassment.

Choose the perfect 10k gold chain to fit your cool and creative style. Whether you go for a shorter and thicker chain or something longer and a little slimmer, you can find what you need to match your favorite shirt and help you stand out from the crowd.