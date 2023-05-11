Graphics cards are one of the most important components of a gaming PC. They determine the quality of the game’s visuals, the number of frames per second (FPS), and the effects that you can render easily. The graphics card or video card or GPU is simply the most important piece of hardware in any gaming PC. It alone decides how well the games will run. Everything else such as the processor, RAM, storage, cooling, or display comes after it.

The duopoly of Nvidia and AMD as the only GPU manufacturers is soon coming to an end. However small today, the market share of Intel’s newly launched discreet GPUs is steadily increasing on the promise of cost-effective performance for consumer-grade GPUs in entry-level and mid-range PC builds.

The tips given here apply to all brands.

With so many different graphics cards available on the market, how do you choose the best one for your PC? In this article, we’ll walk you through the key factors to consider when selecting a graphics card, and offer some tips to help you make an informed decision.

Settle on a Budget

The budget is the #1 consideration when buying a new GPU. It limits your option but in a good way. We never recommend going out there shopping for a new GPU without setting a budget first.

Graphics cards can range in price from less than $100 to over $1,000, so it’s important to set a budget that you’re comfortable with before starting your search.

There are GPUs in all ranges. Roughly, there are three ranges:

Entry-level Graphics Cards (below $250)

Entry-level GPUs cost $100-250. Some are even cheaper. There are entry-level GPUs in all product lines and generations. For example, Nvidia 30 series (late-2020) has the RTX 3050 as a solid entry-level option whereas the AMD RX 500 series (2017) has the RX 580 8GB.

Mid-range Graphics Cards ($250-600)

Mid-range GPUs make up the broadest category and can cost anywhere from $250 to $600. Spending around $350-400 is considered ideal if you want to play the best games at the highest settings (AAA titles at 1080p or [email protected] FPS or more).

Starting from cards like the Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB and going up toward cards like the AMD RX 6950 XT 16GB, this category has a lot of different options and performance tiers within it.

High-end Graphics Cards ($600+)

High-end GPUs are the best of the best and cost upward of $600. They can go as high as $1500 MSRP for reference cards and as much as $2200 for brand-specific cards!

Each generation or series of GPUs is very likely to have at least a couple of topmost models and their variations. The absolute best is the flagship that’s also the most expensive. You can still get high-end GPUs without purchasing a flagship.

Nvidia’s high-end GPUs include the Nvidia RTX 4090, 4070 Ti, 3070 Ti, 3080, 3090, etc. AMD’s high-end GPUs include Radeon RX 6700 XT, 6900 XT, 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, etc.

Which Range is Right for You?

How much are you willing to spend? Remember, within each range, there are many different product options at different price points. For example, you can get an RTX 4070 Ti at around $800-900 but a more powerful card like the RTX 4090 can cost you $1600-2000. Both are high-end cards by modern gaming standards.

It really depends on how much you can spend.

Spearblade has a handy list of all GPUs launched by Nvidia and AMD with their performance, comparison, and prices. You’re highly recommended to check that guide to select and compare GPUs before you go shopping.

You can also look into secondhand GPUs being sold on Ebay for a good price or refurbished/renewed ones off Amazon and Newegg. They work as well as new but come without the premium.

Determine Your Needs

The next step is to determine your gaming needs. Are you looking to play the latest AAA games at maximum settings and high frame rates, or are you content with playing older or less demanding titles at lower settings? This will help you determine what level of graphics card you need.

If you already have a list of games that you play 90% of the time then this is easy to pin down. Are those AAA titles? Have they launched in the last 2-3 years? Do they have full support (that you want to make use of) for the best graphics technologies such as ray tracing?

Different games have different requirements, and not all graphics cards are created equal. For example, most simulation and strategy games actually need a powerful processor and don’t have a lot of demanding tasks for the GPU. As such, you will be good with a mid-range or even an entry-level GPU in this case. Investing any saved money in a better processor and faster SSD (to speed up map loading times) will be a smarter decision.

Older games like GTA V, Witcher 3, RDR2, etc. run just fine on mid-range GPUs on a 1080p display. They can easily output 60-80 FPS. Competitive games need to be fast and as such, are not GPU-intensive. This includes games like Counter-Strike: Global Offense, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Dota 2, League of Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite, Team Fortress 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, Valorant, and so on. They can also run just fine on mid-range GPUs like the AMD RX 580 or the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super.

More recent games that are strictly known for their visual quality, like Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Control, God of War, Elden Ring, etc. need high-end GPUs.

Here are some factors to consider when determining your gaming needs:

Type of Game: Different game genres have different demands on your system, and some require more powerful graphics cards than others. For example, first-person shooter (FPS) games with fast-paced action and detailed environments may require a higher-end graphics card than a strategy game with simpler graphics.

Resolution: The resolution at which you want to play games is another important factor to consider. If you want to play games at 1080p (Full HD) resolution, a mid-range graphics card may be sufficient, but if you want to play at 4K resolution, you’ll need a high-end graphics card to achieve smooth frame rates.

Frame Rate: The frame rate or FPS that your graphics card can output is another important consideration. Most gamers aim for a frame rate of at least 60 FPS, although higher-end monitors can support frame rates up to 144 FPS or more. Note that the monitor’s “refresh rate” is the maximum FPS you can view, regardless of how much FPS can your GPU produce.

Graphics Settings: The graphics settings you want to play at can also impact your choice of graphics card. If you want to play games at the highest settings with all the bells and whistles turned on (most importantly hardware-accelerated ray tracing), you’ll need a high-end graphics card with plenty of memory. On the other hand, if you’re willing to sacrifice some visual quality for smoother performance, you may be able to get by with a mid-range graphics card.

Future-Proofing: We also want you to consider how long you want your graphics card to last. If you plan on upgrading your PC frequently, you may be able to get away with a mid-range card that will serve you well for a couple of years. If you want a card that will last longer, however, it’s worth investing in a high-end model that can handle the demands of future games.

Consider Compatibility

It’s important to make sure that the graphics card you choose is compatible with your PC’s other components. The 4 compatibilities relevant to GPUs are the motherboard, case, display, and power supply.

There’s no need to worry about any other compatibility. For example, all GPUs are compatible with all RAMs, processors, storage drives, etc.

Motherboard: Graphics cards typically use a PCI Express (PCIe) connection. Though all motherboards, including ones in “work PCs” or old PCs have an x16 slot, some might not. Always make sure there is an x16 PCIe slot to connect. Intel has a comprehensive guide for gaming motherboard sizes. Check it for compatibility not just for the GPU but SSDs, processors, etc. too. Case: Some high-end graphics cards are very large and may not fit in smaller PC cases. Make sure to check the dimensions of the graphics card and your PC case before making a purchase. Long gone are the days when GPUs were slim like a sound card or a WiFi card. They can get beefy and cover up to three slots in the back panel (triple-slot) with their big coolers. Always make sure your card will fit inside your case or not. This is more of a physical form factor compatibility and has nothing to do with drivers, performance, or software. Plenty of room around the GPU is needed for proper air cooling. Display: Graphics cards have different outputs like VGA, HDMI, and DisplayPort (DP). Check which ones your monitor supports as input and buy a card that has that same output. If you have a dual-monitor setup, you can connect both with different output ports too, like one with HDMI and another with VGA. Generally speaking, DP is the best, then HDMI, and lastly VGA. Power supply: Everything else was pretty standard up until now. But it’s easy to mistakenly buy a new powerful GPU without upgrading your PSU. The PSU delivers power and more powerful cards need to be fed more power. Some can even go up to 300-400W when usage spikes during intense gameplay! All GPUs have a recommended PSU rating. Check the official page to find out more. This information is also given alongside other GPU details on Amazon, Newegg, etc.

Look at GPU Specs

When comparing graphics cards, you’ll want to pay attention to key specs such as GPU clock speed, memory capacity, and memory bandwidth. We’ll explain what these specs mean and how they can impact your gaming performance.

Clock Speed: The GPU’s clock speed is the frequency at which it operates, measured in megahertz (MHz) or gigahertz (GHz). A higher clock speed generally indicates better performance, although it’s not the only factor to consider. There’s also a “Boost” clock speed or “Turbo” clock speed that’s the maximum it can go to when demanded. If overclocked, you can go even higher. Overclocking is a technical process and voids the GPU warranty, do not try unless absolutely needed.

Stream Processors: Stream processors are the individual processing units within the GPU that handle the graphics rendering. A higher number of stream processors generally indicates better performance.

Memory Size and Type: The amount of memory (VRAM) on the graphics card is also an important consideration. More memory generally means better performance, especially when running games at higher resolutions or with more detailed graphics settings. Additionally, the type of memory (e.g., GDDR5, GDDR6) can impact performance.

Memory Bandwidth: The memory bandwidth is the rate at which the GPU can access the VRAM. A higher memory bandwidth generally indicates better performance.

TDP (Thermal Design Power): The TDP is the amount of power that the graphics card requires to operate, measured in watts. A higher TDP generally indicates a more powerful card but also means that it will consume more power and generate more heat.

Check Benchmarks & Reviews

Before making a final decision, it’s a good idea to check benchmarks and reviews for the graphics cards you’re considering. This will give you a better idea of how they perform in real-world gaming scenarios and can help you make an informed choice.

Here are some tips for checking benchmarks and reviews:

Look for Reputable Sources: When checking benchmarks and reviews, it’s important to look for sources that are reputable and trustworthy. Some good sources include tech websites like Tom’s Hardware, AnandTech, and PC Gamer.

Check for Games and Applications You Use: Make sure to check benchmarks and reviews for the games and applications that you use the most. Different games and applications can place different demands on a graphics card, so it’s important to check how well a card performs in the specific ones you’re interested in.

Compare Multiple Cards: When looking at benchmarks and reviews, compare multiple graphics cards to get a sense of how they stack up against each other. This can help you identify which card offers the best performance for your needs.

Consider Other Factors: In addition to performance, it’s worth considering other factors like noise level, power consumption, and price when choosing a graphics card. Reviews can provide insight into these factors as well.

Reviews will additionally help you find if there are any major problems with specific cards. Graphics cards are not sold directly by AMD and Nvidia (though they are by Intel). Third-party manufacturers take their chips and sell their own models. Some models can have issues such as too much fan noise, insufficient cooling, high power spikes, etc.

These happen due to a mix of factors such as cheap fans used by the manufacturer or a faulty voltage regulator.

Reading reviews for your card, especially on UGC platforms like Reddit, Quora, and social networks, can give you a good scoop on potential issues.

Consider Manufacturer & Brand

Finally, you’ll want to consider the manufacturer and brand of the graphics card. Some brands are known for producing high-quality cards with good customer support, while others may have a less favorable reputation. We’ll provide some guidance on what to look for in a manufacturer and brand.

Brand Reputation: Some brands have a better reputation than others in the PC gaming community. Check out online forums and reviews to get a sense of which brands are considered reliable and offer good customer support. MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, PowerColor, Zotac, XFX, and PNY are some well-known GPU manufacturers.

Warranty and Support: Make sure to check the warranty and support offered by the manufacturer. Some manufacturers may offer longer warranties or better customer support than others.

Build Quality: The build quality of a graphics card can impact its performance and durability. Look for cards with high-quality components and good cooling solutions to ensure that the card runs well and lasts a long time.

Availability: Graphics cards from certain manufacturers may be more readily available than others. It’s worth checking to see which cards are in stock and available for purchase, especially if you’re looking to buy during a time when graphics cards are in high demand.

Wrapping Up

So, there you have it – everything you need to know to choose the best graphics card for your PC! It may seem overwhelming at first, but with a little research and consideration, you can find the perfect card to bring your gaming experience to the next level.

Just remember, don’t get too caught up in the numbers and specs. At the end of the day, it’s all about having fun and enjoying your games. And if all else fails, just close your eyes and pick the card with the coolest-looking shroud!

May your GPU temperatures be low and your frame rates high. Happy gaming!