A good laptop in college will play multiple roles. You use it to type your assignments, research on the internet, and create databases for your essays.

The term ‘a good laptop for college’ is ambiguous because it means something different for each student. Since it is one of the most valuable assets a college student can possess, it is important to make the right decision when buying. Here is a guide to buying the best laptop for college.

Specifications

The value of a laptop depends on specifications. The specs of a laptop refer to the RAM, hard drive, processor, and graphics chip, among others. They determine how fast your laptop will work and the activities it can handle without feeling the pressure. You need a laptop with specifications that match your needs.

Some of the components to look for when talking about specs include

CPU- it can be described as the brain of your laptop. It affects the performance speed and the number of programs you can run simultaneously. You might not require the most advanced CPU because your activities are limited to typing, searching the internet, and entertainment. However, get a decent CPU since you might run heavy video editing programs.

RAM- most $250 laptops come with 4GB RAM. It is sufficient for typing and light internet duties. You could consider an 8GB or 16GB ram to increase the speed and capability of your laptop. 32GB and 64GB are reserved for heavy computer users.

Storage Drive- SSD or Storage Drive is as important as the RAM. It determines the speed of your laptop. It is more important than the size of your internal storage. The traditional SATA drive is slower. You can settle for the more advanced PCIe x4 storage drives.

Display- it refers to the clarity of your screen. It is determined by the megapixels of your screen. A decent display should come with 1920x1080px. It is referred to as full HD screen or 1080p. It improves the quality of images and videos on your laptop.

All these specifications come with an added cost. However, the difference between the lower ones and the best quality could be a few tens of dollars. Luckily, you do not require the most advanced laptop for minor college chores.

Size

You carry a laptop everywhere you go. For this reason, you need a manageable size to avoid too much weight on your back throughout the day. A small laptop might not be the best because it comes with reduced screen size. If the laptop is too big, you have a burden to carry all day. Choose a medium size that is not too heavy yet comes with a decent screen size to help you work without straining.

Price

The price of a laptop depends on its specifications. Higher specifications are expensive though they come with a better performance. You need to balance the specifications with personal preferences and your budget.

Invest a decent sum in a good laptop for your college activities. A good laptop will last several years instead of having to buy a new one midway. Do not be too extravagant unless you are running heavy computer activities like mining bitcoins.

Personal preference

What kind of laptop fits your demeanor in college? Go for the laptop but be ready to pay the price. Some students are passionate about particular brands. You might also want a specific size even though your activities do not demand such advanced specifications. Since a laptop is a personal gadget, you are at liberty to pursue these personal preferences. Prepare to pay the price.

Battery life

The value of a laptop depends heavily on its battery life. Laptops, unlike desktop computers, rely on the battery for power. You need a laptop that will last the entire day without having to look for power sockets. Invest in a laptop with a decent battery life regardless of the activities you will be carrying out on the laptop.

A good or a bad laptop for college depends on how well it can meet your needs. It costs money to have a decent laptop. However, you will be surprised at the alternatives available at a cheaper cost.