One of the largest brokers in Europe, DEGIRO is known for its wide selection of available instruments, relatively low fees for trading European securities, and an especially user-friendly customer support. It gets chosen by many novice traders, but you have to learn how the trading platform actually works to start making real profits. To help you out, we have made this guide on how to trade with DEGIRO that covers all the basic conditions and most important features the broker has.

Basic information

DEGIRO is a reputable investment firm based in Amsterdam that’s been providing brokerage services since 2013. It’s rather popular among European traders, and that seems to be well-deserved: it’s often named among the best brokers in online surveys and has dozens of prestigious awards. The broker is regulated by FCA and a couple of national regulators which means you don’t have to worry about your funds going missing. Even if something unexpected happens, there is an insurance program.

The company allows you to choose among many different trading tools: stocks, bonds, currency pairs, options, and futures. DEGIRO provides its users with access to the largest stock exchanges with quite low commissions. The trading platform developed by the company is considered suitable for all kinds of traders and supports just about any existing trading strategy. It doesn’t have any demo account, but you can start trading with just $1 and use tiny deposits for practice.

DEGIRO is especially popular among novice traders for its extensive library of educational materials, simple conditions, and responsive customer support that speaks in many European languages. There are no deposit of withdrawal fees, and you do not have to pay anything for being inactive. Let’s check out how to buy/sell on DEGIRO right from the start, from signing up to choosing an instrument.

How to start trading

First of all, you must sign up for the platform. Go to the official website, click the Open Account button in the right upper corner of your screen, and follow the instructions. You’ll be asked to enter your data, including your email address and country. Then, scan a document to verify your identity. Once you’ve confirmed your personal data, you can log into the account and start trading. Deposit some money via one of the available methods and start searching for any trading instruments right from the homepage.