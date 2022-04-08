We may be aware that Bitcoin is referred sometimes as Digital gold. But why do we call it digital Gold and not Physical Gold just because you cannot touch it? It is a Digital Currency like any other Cryptocurrencies in the market. BitIQis based on Blockchain Technology.

Now why invest in Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Transactions are speedy and immediate, and most importantly, no one will have access to our personal information. By using Bitcoin, anyone can quickly transfer money anywhere in the world. With the help of Cryptocurrency, you can immediately send payment to anyone with the highest security.

How to Buy Bitcoin

There are many Geopolitical and macroeconomic factors driving the Price of Bitcoin up. So many people are interested in purchasing Bitcoin, which is for a couple of different reasons. People are looking for the hard asset in which Bitcoin is a perfect solution because you cannot create or print more of this Cryptocurrency.

There is designed software called Bitcoin Era, also known as Robot for Automatic Trading for auto trading, where traders can trade manually, automatically with the help of this software.

Let’s get into the steps of how to Buy, Sell and Store Bitcoin

Step 1

Firstly, you need to install Bitcoin Trading and investing platform or Application in your System. For example, Coinbase.com.

You can easily sign-in on the homepage of Coinbase.com. You can link from the either option of bank account and your Credit card. After that, simply start within few minutes.

Step 2

How to get Bitcoin or other Crypto or the money from the exchange you have chosen to the secured wallet of yours.

Step 3

To buy the bitcoin, you need to go to the top right of the home page to see the Big Blue box, that is Trade. You can choose any amount of your choice to make the purchase. So, if someone wants to buy five dollars’ worth of Bitcoin id, you click on One-time-purchase. However, you can change it any point of time of the day, week or month.

Step 4

Now let’s do the One-time -purchase to show how exactly this works.

You can buy Bitcoin with Your PNC account and click on preview buy, so you can see that you are purchasing 0.00027156 worth of Bitcoin on your Computer Window. Then, just click on ‘Buy now’. After that, you will get to see that this Trade is happening live on your Computer as this Records. What is good about Bitcoin is that it is accessible any point of time because of being Digital. There are no arbitrary hours like Monday to Saturday or etc. Hence, if you hit the Refresh button, you can see the changes and spike up with the purchase you made.

It is super simple to buy a Bitcoin on the Trading and investing Application like Coinbase.com; with the help of a few clicks, you can buy Bitcoin worth of your Choice. With the help of exchanges like Coinbase.com or any other platforms for Bitcoin investment, you can easily Buy, Sell, or Trade-in into other Cryptocurrencies.

Step 5

If someone wants to invest some amount in Bitcoin, you must buy a certain amount of Bitcoin every week, and you should not be afraid of the Price is getting up or down or sideways. Now, half thing is done. You might wonder what does it mean? Yes, so it means you need to Store the Crypto somewhere else than the exchange.

You need to get it out of the exchange and particularly be somewhere where you can have a control over. They say if it is not your key, then it is not your bitcoin. Meaning you must have keys to get the access of your Hardware Wallet. The hardware wallet is ledger nano S, which looks like a USB stick for memory. The hardware wallet has a 24-word Passphrase which will be encrypted. Moreover, you would definitely need a key code to get the access of the wallet.

To steal or get your Bitcoin, someone must need to know the passphrase.

Conclusion

It is Completely on individuals and how someone wants to invest in the long term. Additionally, there are also people who trade their Bitcoin so frequently that they have to keep their Bitcoin in the Exchange.