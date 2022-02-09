PayPal has been a leader in digital payments for 20 years. Since 2021, the issue of buying bitcoin with PayPal is solved― all you need is to open the app. However, the conversion and transfer of crypto coins in PayPal may be a difficult and confusing process for beginners.



About PayPal

This platform enables users to buy goods and send money internationally without revealing their identity or using credit cards. Another reason for its popularity is the Buyer Protection program. If an item doesn’t arrive or doesn’t match the description, the service reimburses the full cost of the purchase, including delivery costs.

The development of the digital asset market contributed to the emergence of a new function on the platform. Mobile and online payment systems allow users to buy, sell and hold coins. PayPal protects relevant transactions from fraud if the payment is made in bitcoin.

BTC can be exchanged on special trading platforms. Before choosing the exchanger, you need to evaluate the following criteria:

BTC price. The benefit of the transaction depends on the bitcoin stock price.

Support for the required payment service.

Availability and reserves of the chosen virtual asset.

Identity verification requirements.

Traders’ reviews about the platform.

Ways of concluding the transactions with the seller.

By taking into account these factors when choosing the exchanger, the user can find the service offering optimal conditions of how to buy bitcoin with PayPal.

How to buy and sell cryptocurrency?

Step by step process:

Go to the website of the exchange that accepts PayPal (for example, Coinbase).

Create and verify your account.

Add a payment method in the account settings.

Select the amount of BTC you want to buy.

Choose the payment method.

Familiarize yourself with the fees.

Carry out the transaction.

The sale of coins is performed in the traditional way.

The money received from the sale of coins can be transferred to the bank account, debit card, or balance of the payment service. Please take into account the fee amount and the available withdrawal options.