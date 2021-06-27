As a matter of fact, people adore eating in restaurants and cafés, since life in the 21st century is extremely fast and complicated. To make our life easier we frequently opt for food delivery just to save our time and efforts. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, mobile food delivery apps became of crucial importance for all of us. A lot of companies are interested in food delivery app development because people started to order food online to enjoy their favourite dishes at home. Consequently, the number of online food orders has risen significantly and accounted for 625.9 million in 2020. Although, experts believe that there is more to come. This number is expected to reach the billion mark in 2025.

Taking all these facts into consideration, developing a food delivery app is an extremely beneficial decision nowadays. To make your life easier we have prepared this article for you to understand what a person should do and know how to build his or her own food delivery app.

Step-by-step instructions to develop a food delivery app

Data analysis

Before you start, make sure you know your market well. It is a good idea to search for information about your potential competitors, analyze their strong and weak sides. In such a way you will have an opportunity to avoid some mistakes they have made. Pay attention to details and your application will be smarter and faster. Although, if you feel lazy about doing it, hire a professional team to help you.

Opt for a business model

Before you start thinking of developing your own app, make sure you understand what it should be like. Everyone can choose the most appropriate basic business model from 3 existing ones. So let’s look closer?

2.1 Order Only Model

These apps are like the mediators between restaurants and clients.

With a help of such food delivery application customers can form the orders at a restaurant they have chosen. This business model is very beneficial for new restaurants, since it will help them acquire new clients and reach a wider audience without posting any promotions or advertisements. Moreover, thanks to such an app model a customer has a great choice of different restaurants and can opt for the best price and option exactly for him or her.

2.2 Order and delivery model

If you are a food startup owner this one is exactly for you! This model enables restaurant owners to cut on delivery service expenditures. If you adapt this app model, you won’t need to maintain personnel, vehicles, or manage and deliver deliveries.

2.3. Fully integrated model

This type of food delivery app is relatively new one. In this case a business owner is required to be busy with all the aspects of work, starting with food preparation and ending up with delivery services. The vast majority of these restaurants have limited menus, although they can provide their clients with doorstep food delivery without making them think and worry about the process itself.

A man should opt for an app business model taking into consideration his needs and aims.

3. What about app monetization?

As a matter of fact, there are 3 possible ways of monetization you can choose from. Read carefully and think which one is the most suitable for you.

3.1 Delivery Fee

By taking money for delivery services you can benefit a lot. You can opt for a stable delivery fee or the one depending on the distance between customers and food sites.

3.2Revenue Sharing from food businesses

In such a way an app charges a fee from each order done with the website.

3.3Advertising

This variant is the easiest and the most common one, since you get money for the restaurants’ promotion.

4. Opt for your app functionality

Before starting the process of a food delivery app, make sure you know what features it should comprise. To decide on this issue you can analyze your own experience and think what are the most important things for you when you are ordering food online. Moreover, remember to view your future app from three different perspectives:

Customer’s perspective

It is of crucial importance that your clients feel comfortable with using your app. It is important to consider the sign up features like the ability to create a personal account, leave feedback, to authorize via email address or social media sites. Make sure the list of restaurants includes their rating and reviews for customers to choose much easier. Moreover, the ability to chat and call on within the app is also of crucial importance. Don’t forget about this feature! Another important aspect for all clients is a convenient payment system. The easier they can pay, the more popular your app will be. Try to include as many paying options as possible: PayPal, Google Wallet, Apple Pay, and credit cards.

Restaurant’s perspective

For restaurant owners, the sign up page is also very important. Don’t forget to include at least the restaurant name, location, menu, working hours, special offers and contact information. Another essential option is the ability to track the nearest available order carrier. Make sure your app has an appropriate interface for facilitating the communication between the restaurant, the carrier and the customer. Moreover, don’t forget about tracking the order status. Restaurant workers must see upcoming orders, processing ones and already delivered orders.

Order carrier’s perspective

It is vital that the carrier’s profile encompasses such personal information like location, vehicle, language, rating and some feedback. Think how to provide carriers with the ability to manage upcoming orders and update status of those that have already been delivered. Remember about the communication between carriers and restaurants and clients. By having this feature your app will be a good one for solving some urgent issues and sending updates on order status.

5. Let’s get down to business!

After all preparatory work has been done you have to hire a professional team that will help you to bring your ideas to life and get the app you expected. The first thing the professionals should do is to create your app prototype taking into consideration all your desires. The second stage is a very pivotal one, since it includes UI/UX design. And only now you are on the stage of app development! But do not think that everything is over! Your app should undergo some testing and only then may be published. After that the Quality Assurance team checks your app performance and quality. If everything works properly, you are welcome to make use of your food delivery app!

Conclusion

Taking into consideration the growing popularity of food delivery apps, creating such an application can be extremely beneficial. We do believe that thanks to this article you have deepened your knowledge in this theme and now you know what you should start with. Be patient and remember that a high quality application can’t be made within a single day.