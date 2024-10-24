Flowers are a simple yet impactful way to instantly brighten up any space in your home. Whether you decorate rooms with fresh cut flowers or pretty potted plants, a few blooms can transform any space and lift your mood in an instant. Follow these tips to use flowers to add colour, fragrance and beauty to your home.

https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-green-and-white-plant-4268555/

Choose the Right Flowers for Each Room

Carefully select flowers and plants that will suit the size, lighting and function of each room. For example, a large dining room can handle a big vibrant bouquet while a small powder room may just need a petite posy of fragrant blooms. Consider these flower choices for different rooms:

Kitchen – Opt for hardy, long-lasting flowers like daisies, gerbera, carnations or chrysanthemums that can handle steam, heat and busy spaces. Mini herb plants also add fresh flavour.

Living Room – Go for statement blooms like peonies, roses or dahlias to make an impact. Flowering plants like orchids or potted hydrangeas add long-lasting colour.

Bedroom – Light, delicate flowers like lilies, stocks or sweet peas promote relaxation. Floating blooms in a bowl by your bedside also add a soothing effect.

Bathroom – Place a small posy of fragrant flowers like freesias, lavender or roses to scent your bathroom. Succulents and air plants thrive in humid spaces.

Brighten up your garden office with a small arrangement.

Make Smart Flower Arrangements

Bunches of loose flowers are simple to arrange in vases and jugs for a casual effect. But for more styled arrangements, follow basic principles like including filler flowers like baby’s breath, varying flower heights, and keeping stems long. Also, strip the lower leaves so the stems can absorb more water. Boldly display arrangements on console tables, fireplace mantles, kitchen islands or dining tables so they take centre stage.

You can share your love of flowers with friends and family, too. Reids Florists in Belfast deliver all over the UK!

Incorporate Seasonal Blooms

Use flowers that reflect each season, like tulips and daffodils in spring, sunflowers and gerberas in summer, and chrysanthemums and berries in autumn. This helps celebrate the changing seasons and brings the outdoors inside your home. Visit local flower markets to source beautiful in-season flowers.

Mix Up Types of Flowers

Combine different types of flowers for interesting contrasts. Match tall dramatic blooms with airy filler flowers, and pair brightly coloured flowers with whites and greens. You can also mix garden flowers with exotic orchids, create mono-colour schemes, or make themed arrangements with all your favourite flowers.

Care for Flowers Properly

Flowers will last longer with proper care. Cut stems and change the water every few days. Remove any leaves below the waterline. Add floral food to nourish arrangements. Display flowers out of direct sunlight. Mist orchids and tropical flowers to keep them humid. Water indoor plants when soil is partly dry. And don’t forget to compost or gift old flowers once they expire.

With some simple tips, any room can be brightened up with the addition of beautiful, fragrant flowers. Get creative and use blooms to add some personality and lushness to your home.