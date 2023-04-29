Introduction

Blue World City Awami Block is the most popular property option available in Islamabad’s major worth residential development. The residential block is the prominent extension of the Blue World City Islamabad (BWC). The housing venture is designed and established by well-known urban planners Blue Group of Companies in collaboration with Shan Juan Municipal Company.

The residential society is at the prime location next to the Chakri Road Interchange and the newly proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road. The housing scheme is a high-ranking project attracting many investors because of its fast development status, contemporary-themed architecture, and affordability.

Real estate experts highly recommend their clients invest in Blue World City Islamabad to gain triple profit on their money in a few years. The Awami Block is considered the best to invest in because of its ideal location and affordable price plan.

Suppose you have decided to invest in the residential block but do not know the procedure for booking. Then in this blog, we will update our readers on “how to book a plot in Blue World City Awami Block”.

Blue World City Awami Block

The Awami block of Blue World City offers a category of economical residential plots designed specifically considering investors’ convenience and affordability. The residential block is a great low-cost investment option designed to accommodate middle- and low-income investors.

BWC Awami Block is located next to M-2 Motorway with direct access to Chakri Road. The residential block is offering 4.5 Marla plots at the most affordable rate available in the market. Mr Saad Nazir launched the Awami extension under BGC-IGC Consortium with the courteous vision of providing a premium community that is within reach of investors, even from humble backgrounds.

Awami Block is a grand gesture to address the country’s growing housing crisis under the slogan “A Home for Every Family” in collaboration with Ex-Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. The residential block offers its residents an ideal location, cutting-edge architecture and top-notch amenities.

The residential block master plan includes wide carpeted roads with paved roads and a 208 ft. wide Main Boulevard. BWC developer has also announced the construction of the 712 feet long entrance gate for the Awami Block inspired by the theme of Atlantis Gate in Dubai.

Below are the plots sizes available in the residential block:

Awami Block 4.5 Marla plot for sale

Blue World City Awami Block Payment Plan

Below is the payment plan available for the residential block:

4.5 Marla residential plot total price Rs.875,000/-

Confirmation is offered at Rs.43,750/-

Possession is offered at Rs.205,000 /-

down payment is offered at Rs.87,500/-

40 monthly instalments are Rs.8,750/-

8 half-yearly instalments are Rs.49,219 /-

Salient Features

The following are the salient features of the block:

Grand Entrance

OIC Monument

Family Parks

Grand Mosque

Hospital

Water Filtration Plant

24/7 Security & Surveillance

How to Book a Plot in Blue World City Awami Block?

Blue World City has made its booking procedure remarkably untroubled and effortless for its clients. Below are the steps to follow for booking property in BWC Awami Block:

Documentation Verification

Once you have chosen your desired property option, document verification is the primary step to proceed with your booking. Every real estate dealer requires verified documents to fill your booking. We highly suggest providing accurate and legitimate information in your booking form.

The verified document and accurate information in your purchased file will simplify the client with the buying and selling property in future. The authenticity of your documents helps organizations keep records and reduce the proximity of fraud. After the verification, there will be no such doubt in the authentication of the society.

Financial Security

Financial security is another mandatory step before making a long-term monetary commitment. Keeping financial responsibilities coordinated minimizes financial stress giving the buyer the freedom to make wise monetary decisions.

Real estate experts suggest that after consulting Blue World City for investment, ensure your salary, wages or saving to pursue the investment abidingly. Securing your expenditures will help investors avoid inconveniences in paying your future instalment.

Property Visit

A satisfactory visit to the residential society’s location will help avoid scams. Moreover, it will help you know the exact location of the property.

Documentation Required

Following is the list of documentation required for booking plots in Awami Block:

Two passport-size pictures

NICOP for overseas clients

Two copies of your National Identity Card

Two copies of the ID card of your next of kin

Blue World City Booking Procedure:

Below we have provided the step-by-step procedure to book plots in Awami Block:

Please consult with our expert marketing agents Carefully describe the dimension and type of property to purchase Fill out the booking application form with full attention Attach your CNIC copies Pay the down payment via pay order or cheque Cash payments are also accepted after confirmation by the management

Conclusion

Blue World City Awami Block is an exceptional opportunity for investors to step towards building the houses of dreams in the most premium neighborhood of Islamabad. The residential project is flawlessly designed by Blue Group of Companies in collaboration with Shan Juan Municipal Company.

Suppose you have decided to invest in the most proficient investment option available. Then this blog will inform you about the detailed procedure for “How to book a plot in Blue World City Awami Block”. Real estate specialist Sky Marketing is the most authentic dealer of Blue World City Islamabad.