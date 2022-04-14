YouTube still continues to be the top player among other video streaming platforms. With periodical upgrades and an ever-growing user base, YouTube’s popularity is not dying anytime soon.

YouTube has an ambiguous algorithm, which no one, not even the platform, knows exactly how it works. To pique the interest of such picky algorithms and get more views on videos, one has to follow youtube statistics mentioned at Digitalbuzzblog.com and make the fullest of its newest features.

One such feature that has been helpful for creators and viewers is the chapter feature.So, let’s look at what chapters are and how they may help video creators increase engagement on YouTube?

Timestamps on YouTube

Whenever you can come across a video whose duration is more than 10 or 15 minutes, you will probably have the desire to skim through the video to know what it is about. It can be a motivational video or culinary video; viewers have the urge to skip several parts.

Creators who are aware of this began to include timestamps as well as a description of the part’s theme. This immensely helped viewers in skipping to the parts that they found interesting.

Timestamps are usually added in the description box or the comment section by the creator.

Let’s say you are uploading a compilation video of funny content; you can mention ‘1:43 This part was funny’.

By including timestamps, creators lessen the viewers’ chance of skimming through the whole video, which means timestamps help get more views on videos.You can generate revenue by youtube Advertisement, check this site for Youtube Ads Guide.

However, timestamping is so 2020s that hardly one does it anymore; instead, they add chapters to their video content.

What Are Chapters on YouTube?

Chapters are a more upgraded version of timestamps.

With timestamps, we already know we can skip to a specific part. That is the same with chapters; however, chapters are more straightforward and adaptable.

When added chapters, viewers will be able to see the video play bar to be segmented into blocks. Each chapter is represented by a block.

Viewers can see a list of chapters and titles when they view the description box, which can help them traverse the video more simply.

The chapter feature has been welcomed by most of the users since it helps viewers watch content without having to skip.

But, that’s not the only surprise that the chapter’s features bring in. Chapters are not only meant for skipping but also for SEO too. By mentioning what a specific part is about, you are also adding more keywords to your content.

As a result, when a user searches for a specific type of content, your content, along with a chapter that is similar to it, will appear. Hence, you get more views on videos.

How to Add Chapters to YouTube Videos?

We hope you are now clear about what YouTube chapters are all about and are now ready to add them to your videos.

It may take some time to add YouTube chapters, but the effort is well worth it.

So, let’s jump into it. The chapters are to be added in the description area of a video.

To begin, you must understand that while adding chapters, the first chapter must always start at 0:00.

After you’ve added the timestamp, go ahead and enter the segment’s description.

Repeat the above steps till the end.

Another thing to note is that if your video surpasses more than ten minutes, your initial timestamp should be 00:00, and the same goes for hour-long videos, 00:00:00.

After performing the above steps, you can upload your video and get ready to garner an increased engagement on YouTube and get more views on videos.

Things to Note While Adding YouTube Chapters

As useful the feature is, there are also various other things one should know when it comes to adding chapters:

Chapters Aren’t Required for All Videos.

Chapters are helpful features that let viewers navigate through lengthy videos. So if your video is within 3-5 minutes, it is quite unnecessary to add chapters.

Use Keywords When It Comes to Labeling Chapters.

Along with the timestamps, you will also be labeling the chapter. Instead of random words, try using keywords instead of arbitrary terms. This will also assist in enhancing YouTube engagement.

Test It Out First

Instead of using a chapter on a new video right away, try it out on one of your earlier videos to see how it works. You will gain more experience with adding chapters and a better understanding of how it works as a result of doing so.

Conclusion

Every year, YouTube adds a new set of features. The chapters feature is one of the features that proved to be quite beneficial for content creators in their quest to attract a wider audience. Try out the feature and experience the significant increase in engagement on YouTube.