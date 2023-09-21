In the wake of COVID-19, many companies have transitioned to a hybrid working model – remote and in-person work. This new way of working has its own unique set of challenges, including employee engagement and productivity. An employee engagement survey is a great way to gauge employees’ feelings and identify pain points. However, conducting the survey and acting on the results is important. In this blog post, we will go through some tips on how to act on the results of an employee engagement survey for hybrid working.

Analyze the Data:

The first step in acting on the survey results is to analyze the data. It is important to look at the trends and identify patterns within different groups, such as by department or teams. This will help you determine which areas need improvement and where your efforts should be focused.

Share the Results with all Employees:

To create a sense of trust and transparency, it is essential to share the survey results with all employees, irrespective of the outcomes (good or bad). Ensure the results are presented in an easy-to-understand format so all employees can read and comprehend them.

Identify the Themes:

Evaluate employee feedback in your survey to identify trends and significant themes. In a hybrid working environment, common themes could be difficulties in communication, feelings of social isolation, and lack of team spirit. Once you have identified the themes and issues, you can move on to tackling them more effectively.

Set Actionable Goals:

Based on the themes that emerge from your survey, create a plan of action to address the problems. Set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals to ensure you take the right steps to tackle the identified themes and issues. For example, you could set a SMART goal of holding bi-weekly check-ins with remote employees to improve communication.

Get Input from Employees:

After reviewing the survey results and setting actionable goals, involve your employees in the next steps. Ask them what they think about the goals and the action plan – after all, they are the ones who will be affected by the changes. You can set up focus groups or hold open forums to gather honest feedback and opinions. This will help to ensure that your action plan is meaningful and relevant.

Monitor Progress Continuously:

Once you have set your action plan, you must regularly monitor the progress. Keep track of how well your plan works and identify any areas that need improvement. Adjust your action plan to ensure better results if specific targets are not met.

Conducting an employee engagement survey – and acting on the feedback – can significantly impact company culture, employee happiness, and, ultimately, business success. Hybrid working only presents a more significant challenge, so assessing employee engagement regularly and working to improve it is critical. By sharing the results, identifying themes, setting actionable goals, involving employees, and monitoring progress, you can help create an environment where all employees feel valued and engaged, regardless of where they work. So, get started on your next employee engagement survey – and take bold actions based on the results.