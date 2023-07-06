Why do businesses need to accept cryptocurrencies payments ?

Accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment can offer numerous advantages for businesses. Not only does it help maintain competitiveness, but it also attracts a broader customer base and potentially reduces payment processing fees. This is especially beneficial for high-risk merchants who have encountered challenges with traditional payment processors.

It’s important to note that while these advantages exist, businesses should also consider the potential risks and volatility associated with cryptocurrencies.



Advantages VS Risks:

Accepting cryptocurrency payments can provide businesses with several advantages:

1. Global Accessibility: Cryptocurrency transactions are not bound by geographical limitations or currency exchange rates. By accepting crypto payments, businesses can tap into a global customer base, expanding their reach and potentially increasing sales.

2. Lower Transaction Fees: Traditional payment methods often involve transaction fees, especially for cross-border payments. Cryptocurrency transactions typically have lower fees, which can be cost-effective for businesses, especially those with high transaction volumes.

3. Increased Security: Cryptocurrency transactions rely on cryptographic technology, making them highly secure. The decentralized nature of blockchain technology used in cryptocurrencies enhances transaction integrity, protecting businesses and customers from fraud and unauthorized activities.

4. Faster Settlements: Crypto transactions can offer faster settlement times compared to traditional banking systems. This benefit is particularly advantageous for businesses that deal with time-sensitive operations or require quick access to funds.

5. Innovation and Forward-Thinking Image: Accepting cryptocurrency payments positions businesses as innovative and forward-thinking. It demonstrates an ability to adapt to emerging technologies and attracts tech-savvy customers who prefer using cryptocurrencies for their transactions.

Accepting cryptocurrency payments can provide businesses with some risks:

1. Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price volatility. The value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate significantly within a short period. This volatility poses a risk for businesses as they might receive payments in cryptocurrencies that could decrease in value before they are converted into traditional currency.

2. Limited Adoption: Although cryptocurrencies have gained popularity, they still have relatively limited adoption compared to traditional payment methods. Not all customers are comfortable or familiar with using cryptocurrencies for transactions, which may limit the customer base for businesses that solely accept crypto payments.

3. Regulatory Uncertainty: The regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrencies is still evolving in many jurisdictions. Businesses accepting crypto payments may face uncertain legal and regulatory frameworks, which could result in compliance challenges or potential legal issues.

4. Technical Complexity: Integrating and maintaining a crypto payment gateway requires technical expertise. Businesses may need to invest time and resources into understanding the intricacies of cryptocurrencies, implementing secure payment processes, and managing wallets and private keys.

5. Security Risks: While cryptocurrencies offer inherent security features, they are not immune to security risks. Businesses accepting crypto payments may become targets for hacking attempts or phishing attacks aimed at stealing cryptocurrencies or compromising payment systems.



Currently, crypto payment providers effectively address the majority of the risks outlined above, mitigating potential challenges for businesses. Here are some key ways in which these providers offer solutions:

1. Volatility Mitigation: Crypto payment gateway providers offer the option to convert incoming transactions into stablecoins. Stablecoins, such as USDT (tethered to USD), are linked to a specific currency, reducing the risk of asset devaluation. By leveraging stablecoins, businesses can mitigate volatility concerns.

2. Regulatory Compliance: To address regulatory uncertainties, most crypto payment gateways provide the functionality to convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies. This option enables businesses to adhere to existing financial regulations and facilitates seamless withdrawal of funds in traditional currencies.

3. Technical Ease: Crypto payment gateways offer REST APIs and CMS plugins, simplifying the technical complexities associated with implementing and interacting with blockchains. By providing ready-to-use tools, these gateways handle the intricate aspects of blockchain integration, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.

4. Risk Management: Payment gateways assume responsibility for managing events related to blockchain transactions, thereby alleviating businesses of potential risks associated with blockchain-related issues. The gateways handle the complexities of blockchain interactions, ensuring a smoother payment process for businesses.

While the aforementioned aspects are well-addressed, the remaining challenge lies in the relatively low adoption of cryptocurrencies. However, this limited adoption is unlikely to cause significant harm to a company; instead, it can attract forward-thinking customers who value businesses embracing innovative payment methods.

In summary, crypto payment providers offer robust solutions to address the risks associated with accepting cryptocurrencies, leaving low adoption as the primary aspect that requires further industry growth and customer acceptance.

Crypto Payment Providers

Cryptocurrency payment gateways have gained significant popularity in recent times, offering businesses a wide range of options. While numerous gateways exist, let’s focus on three prominent ones and delve into the specifics of one gateway with exceptionally low fees as an illustrative example.



1. BitPay – BitPay is a crypto payment processor for businesses that allows them to accept bitcoin securely and easily. They charge a 1-2% + 25¢ fee per transaction.

2. Cryptomus – Cryptomus is a safe and reliable cryptocurrency payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments quickly, securely, and easily. Cryptomus charges a low commission of 2% for cryptocurrency transactions and offers 24/7 customer support.

3. Cryptanil – Cryptanil is a safe and reliable cryptocurrency payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments quickly, securely, and easily. Cryptanil charges a low commission of 0.6% for cryptocurrency transactions and offers 24/7 customer support.

How to accept crypto payments with Cryptanil.

Cryptanil serves as a payment gateway for businesses, allowing you to incorporate various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, Solana, Ton, BNB, and BUSD. By utilizing Cryptanil, you can perform the following tasks:

Establish a crypto wallet to receive payments across different cryptocurrencies.

Cryptanil supports multiple networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Solana, Ton, and Binance Smart Chain.

Seamlessly integrate crypto payments into your checkout process.

Monitor and generate reports on your crypto payments.

Convert your crypto payments into fiat currency (USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, RUB, AED, CNY, JPY).

Convert your crypto payments into stable coins (USDT,BUSD or USDC).

To commence your journey with Cryptanil, you must first create an account. Once that is done, you can set up a crypto wallet and initiate the acceptance of payments.

Cryptanil provides diverse pricing plans to cater to your specific requirements. The initial $625 turnover is entirely free of charge, which presents an invaluable opportunity to test the product at no cost. To explore all other available plans, please visit the pricing page.

If you seek a straightforward and cost-effective solution to embrace cryptocurrencies for your business, Cryptanil stands as an excellent choice. Within minutes, you can begin accepting crypto payments with ease.