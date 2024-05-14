Credits: anitrendz.net 97.2 KB View full-size Download





Escaping to a New Life

[ALT-TEXT: The main characters, Yuuya, Kaori, and Lexia, are standing with two different backgrounds.]If you're a fan of isekai anime, in which the protagonist is transported to another world and gains overpowered abilities, then Isekai De Cheat Skill Wo Te Ni Shita (or Iseleve for short) is right up your alley. The show follows Yuuya Tenjou, a bullied middle school student who discovers a portal to a fantasy video game-like world in his late grandfather's home.

Poor Yuuya had it rough. He was overweight and unattractive and constantly tormented by his classmates and even his own family. The only person who showed him kindness was his grandfather. After inheriting his grandfather’s house, Yuuya stumbles upon a portal to another world stocked with powerful weapons and armor.



When a ferocious monster appears, Yuuya is able to defeat it from the safety of a magical barrier. By killing the beast, he instantly gains 100 levels, transforming his body into that of a tall, handsome, muscular warrior! Yuuya can now traverse between the real world and this fantasy realm.



A Protagonist Powered by Video Game Mechanics



In this other world, Yuuya can level up abilities and gain new powers by defeating enemies, just like in an RPG video game. He acquires skills that allow him to perform incredible feats of strength and speed and even cast spells. His first big power-up comes from mastering a book left behind by a legendary sage, which grants him a vast knowledge of magic.



One of Yuuya’s most useful video game-like abilities is to convert items and currency between the two worlds. This allows him to live comfortably by selling rare materials for Japanese yen. He can also summon objects like weapons, clothing, or even an instant hot spring bath!



On his adventures in the fantasy realm, Yuuya befriends a diverse cast of companions. This includes Princess Lexia, who instantly falls for her handsome rescuer. He also adopts adorable pet monsters like Night the Puppy and Akatsuki the Boar, who join him in battle and gain strength alongside him.



A Celebrity Back in the Real World



With his newly attractive appearance, Yuuya draws a lot of attention and admiration when he returns to the real world to attend the elite Osei Academy. He makes new friends, gets scouted for modeling gigs, and even has some of the teachers making passes at him!



The best part is that Yuuya’s experiences in the other world have given him incredible skills that he can apply in reality. Thanks to his enhanced abilities, he excels at sports, academics, and physical feats. His control over magic also comes in handy for getting out of tight situations.



All this leads to Yuuya having quite a complex double life. He has to juggle being a high school student, keeping his otherworldly adventures a secret, dealing with romantic interests in both worlds and protecting the realms from various threats. Luckily, Yuuya’s gained confidence from no longer being the bullied loner makes him well-equipped to handle it all.





A Fresh Take on the Isekai Genre



This show stands out because the protagonist actively uses video game-style skills and mechanics that he acquires in the other world. Yuuya is essentially a gamer who gets to live out the wildest power fantasies. The self-insert premise allows viewers to live vicariously through his extraordinary experiences.



It’s also refreshing that, unlike some other isekai shows, Yuuya doesn’t permanently reside in the fantasy world. As a student, he continues to be involved in the real, modern world, making his struggles to lead a double life much more engaging and relatable.



