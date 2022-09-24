The use of stem cell therapy is becoming increasingly common in the treatment of sports injuries, like Heel tendinopathy and knee ligament tears. Injuries suffered by competitive athletes frequently necessitate surgical intervention, which can put their careers on hold for several months.

As well as causing further health problems, this can harm an athlete’s overall performance. Stem cell therapy has the potential to speed up an athlete’s recovery so they can get back to doing what they love as soon as possible.

What is Stem Cell therapy?

By decreasing inflammation and regulating the immune system, stem cell therapy is a type of regenerative medicine that can restore damaged cells inside the body. This phenomenon explains why stem cell therapy may be effective in treating numerous medical conditions. Studies on the use of stem cell therapy for Crohn’s illness, Multiple Sclerosis, Lupus, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and Stroke recovery, among others, have been undertaken.

Although stem cell therapy may not be able to completely eradicate the symptoms of these diseases, the hope is that the body will be able to mend itself sufficiently to do so for an extended time. This effect has the potential to greatly improve patients’ lives and even halt the progression of their sickness in some situations.

How Stem Cell Therapy Can Help People With Sports Injuries

If an athlete suffers an injury to their tendons, ligaments, muscles, cartilage, or joints, stem cell therapy may be able to aid in a full recovery. Sprains, tears, tendinitis, and other types of acute and chronic sports injuries are helped by this. Below are some of the advantages of this treatment:

Treatment of Cardiovascular Diseases

A lack of oxygen in the heart tissue can be caused by cardiovascular disease, leading to the development of scar tissue and therefore a change in heart rate or blood flow. Stem cells found in adult bone marrow may secrete the many growth factors needed to differentiate into the specific cell types needed to repair damaged blood arteries and the heart, as shown by several studies.

Helps to Avoid Surgery

Treatments using stem cells do not require any incisions or cutting. Ultrasound and fluoroscopy help doctors administer the treatment precisely and safely. Injecting stem cells into the body is a non-invasive treatment option.

Therapy is Injury Focused

Stem cell therapy targets only the damaged area, sparing the healthy muscle around it. This lessens the potential for unintended harm caused by the treatment itself. In addition, it’s a technique that promotes healing by working from within injured tissue.

Healing of Damaged Ligaments and Tendons

When a ligament or tendon is torn, scar tissue forms, which alters the tissue’s composition and function. This process relies heavily on the inflammatory response that occurs at the damage site. Modulating chronic inflammation is one way in which MSCs aid the process of healing, which includes:

Invisible scarring

Inflammation is decreased

Faster and Effective Healing

Post-operative care is notoriously difficult and time-consuming. Returning injured athletes to competition is a top priority in the field of sports medicine. They require rest and recovery before returning to the field.

When comparing stem cell therapy to surgical intervention, the speed of healing and recovery is dramatically improved. Rather than taking months to recover, most patients can resume their daily routines in as little as a week.

Cost Savings

Even with insurance, the cost of stem cell therapy is sometimes far lower than that of surgery. You’ll also save money because you won’t have to buy pricey medications. Stem cell therapy is less expensive, even when repeated treatments are factored in.

Wrap Up

Stem cell therapy has various advantages. Since the product used in regenerative medicine is derived from the patient, it poses less of a threat of contagious disease.