Being environmentally friendly means being kind to our planet. Eco-friendly living is usually misunderstood. Generally eco-friendly life is misrepresented and people think it is expensive, inconvenient and high maintenance.

But in reality, the idea of eco-friendly living will improve your health, lifestyle and it is financially favorable. These are some tips that will help you start an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Say no to plastic

Try to replace every plastic object with compatible alternatives. Switch to reusable storage options like wooden and rattan boxes. Say no to cellophane wraps. Use silicone covers on leftovers. Use glass or metal straw instead of plastic straw.

Use rags instead of paper towels

Recycle your old clothes to make old rags. They are a great substitute for paper towels. Cloth rags are reusable. You can wash them again after cleaning. Using rags will recycle clothes and reduce paper towel uses at the same time.

Air dry your clothes

Try not to use a dryer when you can air dry your clothes. Imagine the amount of energy you will save. Air drying is good for your clothes too.

Energy efficient air conditioning

Try to use energy efficient air conditioners. Air coolers are a major reason for carbon emission but they are a must for some places. Cooling services in Florida are very essential and it is not possible to survive summer without air conditioners. But if you have an eco-friendly energy efficient air conditioner, you can spend your summer without being concerned about your carbon footprint.

Houseplant habits

Gardening is obviously good but are your gardening habits eco friendly? If you are one of the people who buys plastic pots then the answer is no. Stop buying plastic planters and use terracotta instead. Upcycled pots are another good option. A diy plant pot made from recycled containers can be a good and inexpensive choice.

Fix dripping taps

One litre water can be wasted per hour from a dripping faucet. Try Imagining the amount of water you will waste per year because of one dripping tap in your house. So stop procrastinating and fix it as soon as possible.

Dishwasher hack

Do not run your dishwasher until it is full. Putting in the dishes all day and running it at night is much more energy efficient.

Tote bags

Tote bags are a must in a sustainable lifestyle. Plastic grocery bags are filling landfills and a threat to our planet. Tote bags are made from recycled materials and last long. They are a great alternative for plastic or paper grocery bags

Kitchen gardens

Kitchen gardens are much more than you think. Generally it saves money. But in the big picture, when you are growing your food instead of buying it, there are less food wastages, less packaging wastages and less transport emission.

Thrift shopping

Clothing production has a major part in carbon emission. When you are thrift shopping that means less carbon emission. And thrifting keeps old clothes away from the landfills.