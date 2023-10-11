Meta Title: How Single Sign-on Helps in Enhancing Security for Ed-Tech Firms?

Student data is a treasure trove of information for cybercriminals. Personal Identifiable Information (PII) to student email IDs and everything in between is valuable currency in their world.

With the upward trend of educational institutions using e-learning platforms in the classrooms, student information that was once locked away cloud safely in the corner of the office is now online and well within its reach, which makes security and compliance with privacy laws paramount in this field.

2023 has already seen 11 major security breaches of educational data, and according to IBM, the average data breach costs a whopping $3.7 Million.

One of the many reasons that lead to such breaches is weak or recycled passwords, which is where Single Sign On comes in. This blog will take a closer look at how SSO For Ed-Tech Firms are a sure-shot way to enhance their security.

Single Sign-On (SSO) In A Nutshell

SSO is a way of logging into multiple websites, applications, or even online learning platforms with a single set of credentials, i.e., a username and password.

While it is a straightforward process on the surface, a lot happens behind the scenes. SSO primarily works on a trust-based system between websites and the SSO solution provider.

Let’s say you want to log into three different websites or online learning platforms: A, B, and C.

Here is what happens behind the scenes:

Usually, you would need to enter your credentials into three separate login pages. But in this case, you would only need to enter your credentials into one login page provided by the partner single sign-on tool. Once logged in, the SSO service verifies your identity and generates a token that is either stored on your browser or on the SSO service provider’s server. Now, the time you try to log into A, B, or C. They will run a check to see if you have a valid token, and if you do, the SSO server will pass it on to A, B, and C and log you in. If not, you are retired to the SSO solutions login page, and the process repeats itself.

This way, you only have to enter your credentials once and can use them across multiple websites.

How Does SSO for Ed-Tech Firms Improve Security?

As an Ed-Tech Firm, opting for an enterprise SSO solution will improve your security in the following ways:

1. It Mitigates the Risk of Security Breaches

Weak passwords are some of the most common causes of security breaches. One of the principal factors behind them is “Password Fatigue.”

Succinctly put, password fatigue is a phenomenon that is caused by having to remember multiple passwords for every website, service, or application one uses. This fatigue is further compounded by the fact that most platforms require you to change your login credentials frequently.

The result is either a repetition of passwords across multiple platforms or resorting to easy-to-remember weak passwords that can easily be cracked or obtained by phishing.

With single sign-on tools, Ed-Tech firms would require their users to remember just one single set of credentials. With this in mind, firms can enforce rules that will force users to create stronger passwords that will automatically beef up security.

2. It Can Enhance Data Security

With enterprise SSO solutions, Ed-Tech Firms can dedicate this crucial aspect of data security to experts who do what they do best – security.

Depending on your IT configuration and the SSO solution provider, you can also eliminate the need to store user information and credentials on your servers.

With the onus of safeguarding this sensitive information no longer on you, you and your IT teams can benefit in the following ways:

Eliminate the need for custom software development to enhance security for storing credentials. That time, money, and effort can instead be dedicated to improving your e-learning platforms.

The benefits of SSO For Ed-Tech Firms don’t just stop here. The additional security SSO brings also carries with it a significant savings of time and effort for your IT teams.

Statistics also show that over 40% of all IT department service requests revolve around passwords and resets – that is a lot of time saved. According to a report by Forester, an enterprise can incur a cost of more than $70 for every password reset. That is a significant cost saving in itself.

3. It Opens up Avenues to Additional Security Measures

In addition to mitigating the risks of security breaches and enhancing data security, implementing SSO for Ed-Tech firms also opens up avenues to implement additional security measures like Risk-Based Authentication (RBA) and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Multi-factor authentication is a security measure that requires users to provide multiple factors of authentication to log in to an account. This can include a combination of a password, a one-time password (OTP), or even biometrics such as a fingerprint or facial scan.

Risk-based authentication, on the other hand, assesses the risk associated with a login attempt and adapts the authentication process accordingly. It takes into account factors such as an unusual login attempt at an unfamiliar location or using an unfamiliar device and requests additional information to log in.

How to Implement SSO for Ed-Tech Firms

While SSO does seem complex, it is not difficult to implement if you follow the steps given below:

Define the Scope of the implementation and work out the budget: First, determine the scope of the project, the end goals, and the technical requirements and calculate the budget. Narrow down on the right SSO solution: When choosing an enterprise SSO service provider, take into account their reputation and the compatibility of their service with your existing systems, along with support for scalability and the cost of their services. Design, configure, and test the SSO architecture: Once you’ve chosen an SSO solution, design, develop, and configure the SSO architecture. Once the development is complete, test the SSO integration thoroughly before going live. Train all parties involved: Proper training on how to use this new system will play a significant role in the success of this endeavor. To smoothen this transition, provide clear documentation with troubleshooting tips to your end users and IT administrators. Monitor, evaluate, and update as needed: Security is an ongoing process, so continual monitoring and keeping up with the times is paramount to the integrity of your security systems.

Summing It Up

SSO for Ed-Tech firms are essentially superheroes that can on up cyber villains. It is a one-stop shop for all your authentication needs that will take the security of your online learning platforms up a few notches.

While it is an upfront expense, the benefits it brings in the form of time and money saved for your IT teams, as well as a reduced risk of reputational and financial damage as a result of data breach, more than justify the expense.