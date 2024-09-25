You are developing a website and you are not sure whether you need SSL certificates? Chances are you have heard that having an SSL certificate is good for security. But how much do they cost and where the cheapest one can be found? Here’s the breakdown in simple to understand terms and how we will assist you in getting the best offer.

What Is an SSL Certificate?

Okay, first of all that, let’s just begin with the fundamentals. This is an internet security protocol that encodes data that is exchanged between the visitor on your site and the website. That ensures that all sensitive data such as passwords and credit card numbers remain safe for use and intact. As soon as your site uses an SSL certificate, the browser shows the page with the little padlock icon near the site’s address. This also informs the visitors that your site is safe to use.

To put it even less complex, your website may turn into a favourite target of hackers if you are not using SSL. They might even be shocked that, after providing your site their personal details, the site tells them their site is not protected. This can scare people away. Therefore, having an SSL certificate is necessary.

Why You Should Have an SSL Certificate

It can be said that an SSL certificate doesn’t safeguard only information alone. It also helps build trust. If visitors see the padlock, they feel easier to use your site. Also, it has been realized that sites with SSL certificates are favoured by search engine tools such as Google. Trying to make your site more visible to search engines and to rank it higher? SSL is good for it.

In case your website is an online store or requires users to share personal information, and you accept payments, you require an SSL certificate. But even if you own a blog or a small website, it is still useful to do. Security issues need to be dealt with on all kinds of sites no matter the field.

How Much Is an SSL Certificate Going to Be?

Now, let’s talk about ssl certificate cost. As for the price, there are free SSL for certificates, and paid SSL that cost several dollars to a couple of hundred dollars per year. That may vary depending on the type of certificate and the service provider that you use.

• Free SSL Certificates: There are ways that hosting providers can offer for free such as Let’s Encrypt for the SSL certificates. They are good for beginners and can only prevent you from getting fairly simple attacks. These are easy to establish but may need to be renewed on average every few months.

• Paid SSL Certificates: For more and better features for example, validation or warranty, paid SSL certificates range between $5-$100 yearly. They might be a little higher for those that include scores of domains or sub-domains in the certification.

Conclusion

Website security can be had for a relatively small investment when compared to other methods of protection. That is why, you can choose Let’s Encrypt which is free, or go to Namecheap or SSL.com and find cheap SSL for your website. Always select what is suitable for your pocket and what fits the purpose and make sure your visitors are protected with an SSL certificate.