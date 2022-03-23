When you visit the gym for a workout, following what you have in mind can be acceptable. But, when it’s time for protein supplements, you have to follow specific directions. If you take an excess protein supplement, it can affect your health, and you will eventually have to cope with side effects.

At times, the overall condition can become unbearable. So, let’s check how much supplement you must take before a workout with this in mind. Feel free to visit lamag.com to know more about the best protein powder supplements.

How much protein can you consume daily?

If you’re going to take protein powder for the first time, you need to check the label on the container. But, as you approach the fitness trainer for advice, he will recommend you to take 25-50 grams in a day. This quantity is equivalent to 1-2 servings. But, once you get used to the protein powder, you can increase the dose slightly.

On the other hand, you must drink adequate water before moving on with the exercises. To observe the results, it will also be great to stay consistent while taking the servings. If you are not sure about the daily protein intake, the amount is equal to the product of your body weight (in pounds) and 0.36.

For instance, if you are a woman whose age is 50 years, you need to take 53 grams of protein when your weight is 140 pounds. However, to meet the nutritional needs, you can take one to three protein shakes during the day. To stimulate muscle growth, you can consume protein after four hours daily.

When you are not doing exercises at the gym, it’s safe to consume protein. You need such a nutrient to help your muscles and tissues to recover actively. Subsequently, you should only take the protein shake to support the overall development of the body.

If you’re an athlete, you need to consume protein to repair muscles. Endurance athletes need to take around 1.3 grams for every kilogram of the body weight. But, if you’re someone whose focus is to enhance strength, then the intake will be slightly high. Moreover, individuals need to take protein more than 2 grams to lose weight steadily.

Whenever a woman is pregnant, she must take protein for the baby’s overall development. The doctor will most of the time recommend around 60 grams per day, which is nothing but 20-25 percent of the overall calories. But, when the woman is going through the second trimester, she must take 70 grams of protein in a day. If the woman takes excess protein, it can cause fetal or neonatal death, and she will have to go through the condition due to ammonia toxicity.

When you insist children consume protein, you must limit the quantity as per the age. But, for teenagers, the daily intake differs for boys and girls. Adding extra protein into the diet later can lead to many issues. Apart from weight gain, excess protein can lead to kidney stones and affect the digestive system. It can also decrease the body’s capability to break down the nutrients.

How can you take protein powder or supplement?

When you want to consume protein powder, you have to dissolve the powder with water or any liquid you love drinking. You can also take ready-to-drink protein supplements that you will come across at the market. Apart from everything else, it’s doesn’t matter if you take the protein shake before or after the workout.

Finally, if you’re suffering from a kidney problem, you must speak with the doctor first. As you interact with the doctor, he will tell you whether whey protein is ideal for your body. Alternatively, you can consider fish, milk products, nuts, and beans for breakfast and meals. However, in that case, you have to research online and check the extent to which you can consume the food items.