Metal roof has been a common roof type, with most homeowners choosing corrugated metal sheets. For a long time, manufacturers have strived to make more aesthetically appealing sheets, but the nature of the metal makes this challenging.

There is an emergence of a unique type of roof, stone-coated steel roofing. The roof has solid and durable shingles, which increase the home’s aesthetics. Besides the beauty, we will determine if stone-coated steel roofing lasts longer than the other roofs.

Other essential factors to know are the features, pros, and cons of this new roof which we will mention later in the article.

What Is A Stone-Coated Steel Roof?

Stone-coated steel roofs are not common because many manufacturers don’t make them. Instead, they are characterized by multiple layers, with the first layer being galvanized steel sheets.

The manufacturer then applies a primer to the steel panels to make the other coatings stick perfectly. The primer protects the metal from UV light and moisture damage. It also helps the granules adhere well to the roof. The last product is an acrylic overglaze.

Besides the aesthetics, this roof is affordable. A square foot costs about $5.40-$10.30, but the prices vary with styles and other roofing materials. You will also pay different amounts for the installation, which varies with your roof shape and pitch.

Installation of steel rock roofing is crucial and needs a professional installer. However, if you have the right skills and want to do it yourself, don’t forget to do the sheathing, underlayment, and insulation. They are all critical to any roof type.

How Long Does The Roof Last?

The stone-coated steel’s lifespan is one of the most asked questions. Manufacturers and homeowners claim that this roof is the best longevity because it can live for 50-70 years.

The long durability and longevity are because of the roof’s high impact ratings. It can survive harsh climates and other physical damage, unlike wood and asphalt shingles that break when hit hard by braches and hails.

The roof also has a class A fire rating, rare among the other roof types. Besides, it has a manufacturer warranty to protect it from strong winds over 120mph.

Unlike steel and aluminum that corrode and rust fast in houses along the coast, the stone-coated steel roofs are suitable for those areas. When you buy a stone-coated steel roof, one advantage you will get is a lightweight and durable roof.

Advantages Of Stone-Coated Steel Roofs

These roofs are still new in the market, but their popularity is growing fast because of the advantages. Some of the pros are;

1. Low Maintenance Costs

Wood shingles need regular check-ups to ensure they are still in good shape. When the drainage system fails and the shingles begin to sip in the water, they swell and start rotting. This new roof does not require replacements unless a shingle is missing.

2. Fireproof

Homes are prone to fires that lead to loss of lives and destruction of property. Fewer fires will happen with stone-coated roofs because of the high heat resistance rates, which saves the home money on home insurance fees. Besides, some insurance firms will charge lower premiums for a house with a fireproof roof.

3. Waterproof

Installers put flashing on all the joints of the stone-coated steel roof. This includes the joints of chimneys, skylights, and air ducts. Ensuring the roof is watertight lengthens its longevity since it will suffer less or no water damage.

4. Energy Efficient

An essential factor to consider in roof purchase is energy efficiency. Stone-coated steel roofing does not allow conduction of heat, maintaining the correct temperatures of the house.

When the rooms are in the correct temperatures, the HVAC system has less work, reducing electricity bills. Besides, rooms with the correct temperatures are comfortable to stay in. This roof does also not suffer heat damage.

5. Durable

The durability and attractiveness of a stone-coated steel roof are why it is becoming popular. The roof can withstand harsh climatic conditions like hails and strong winds thanks to its material heaviness.

The metal roof is also aesthetically appealing, and it adds value to the house by making it look more modern and stylish. You can choose the color from the range provided to match the home’s exterior.

Cons Of Stone-Coated Metal Sheet

Before buying this roof, it is also essential to consider the cons. Knowing the adverse effects helps you to prepare ahead. Here are the downsides of the stone-coated roof.

1. It is very expensive

The Stone-coated steel roof has over 50 years’ longevity, can withstand harsh climatic conditions, and is fireproof. Unfortunately, these factors combined contribute to the expense of the roof.

Besides, the installation fee is also high because heavy roofs are complicated to install, requiring many people to do the job. However, the installation cost depends on the house size and the complexity of your roof.

2. Mold And Rust

Stone-coated steel roofs are prone to mold and mildew. It happens mostly to roofs with a shade over them, like a tree. These roofs do not dry fast when it rains because direct sun rays cannot reach them.

Mildew attracts all the moisture and can cause rotting on the shingles. In addition, the mold reduces the roof’s aesthetics and can lower the house’s value. When removed, some shingles remain stained, forcing the homeowner to replace them entirely.

3. Prone To Chip And Ruptures

Although the roof has high impact resistance, it can suffer raptures easily when hit strongly by stones or when the winds are extreme. Sometimes the effects of hails show after it ends.

The rapturing and denting reduce the roof’s effectiveness because it exposes the underlayment and insulation to heat. Therefore, chipping and denting lead to more damage on the other roof materials.

Final Words

Aside from the disadvantages of the stone-coated steel roof, it is worth the money. This roof lasts 20 years more than the standard roof because it can go 70 years. When buying, choose a color that matches the other parts of the home well.