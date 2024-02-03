Pre-workouts are one of the most popular supplements gymgoers and athletes use to improve performance when exercising.

According to a study published in the Journal of International Society of Sports Nutrition, 30% of young adults take pre-workout as part of their dietary regimen for improved workouts.

Among the questions that arise with this type of supplement is duration.

How long do pre-workouts last? When is the best time to take a pre-workout?

Users are often left to wonder how long a pre-workout will last and whether it will still be helping boost performance in the latter part of their workouts.

In this guide, we will look at how long the key ingredients in pre-workouts last so that you can properly time pre-workout supplementation for maximum effect.

Let’s jump right in.

What is Pre-workout?

Pre-workouts are a dietary supplement incorporating stimulants, vitamins, amino acids, and electrolytes to help users improve workout performance.

There are many different types of pre-workouts for different users. Whether you like extra caffeine, a formula without beta-alanine, or want a muscle-growth formula that incorporates creatine monohydrate, there is a pre-workout for every goal and need in the gym.

To properly understand how long your pre-workout will last, it’s crucial to review the type of pre-workout you are using and the key performance-boosting ingredients therein.

Let’s examine them now.

Types of Pre-Workouts

There are three main types of pre-workouts, including standard, high-stim, and no-stim/low caffeine pre-workouts.

Let’s quickly look at both types, as the primary energy-boosting effect of pre-workouts is caffeine, and how long a pre-workout lasts are primarily reliant on caffeine content.

Standard Pre-Workouts

Standard pre-workouts are the most popular and are available in the most flavors. Standard pre-workouts have a caffeine content of 100-200mg per serving.

High Stim Pre-Workouts

High-stim pre-workouts have increased caffeine content per serving, starting at 275mg. Some high-stim pre-workouts have as much as 425mg of caffeine per serving, ideal for users who want maximum energy and focus for longer workouts and can tolerate larger caffeine dosages.

High-stim pre-workouts also tend to include electrolytes toward off the deleterious effects of dehydration during longer workouts.

Non and Low Stim Pre-Workouts

Non and low-stim pre-workouts have minimal or zero caffeine. This type of pre-workout is ideal for users who have caffeine sensitivities and don’t like the jitters, wild energy swings, and nausea that can occur from caffeine.

Non and low-stim pre-workouts use vitamins and amino acids to solicit some of the energizing benefits of pre-workouts. They also frequently use creatine to help replenish ATP stores faster during intense exercise.

How Long Do Pre-Workouts Last?

The duration of pre-workouts depends on the individual and the type of pre-workout ingested.

To get a sense of how long you can expect a performance benefit, we will look at the three main ingredients in pre-workouts and examine their half-life.

We’ll also detail some of the research on what leading international sports nutritionist organizations recommend.

Caffeine

Caffeine is one of the most studied supplements on the planet and is the primary energy-boosting ingredient in pre-workouts. Caffeine is an ergogenic aid and improves workout performance by increasing alertness, reducing perceived fatigue, and releasing epinephrine and norepinephrine, improving endurance.

Studies with both low and high caffeine dosages have been shown to improve exercise performance (Spriet, 2014), which factors into how long you can expect a pre-workout to last.

The most important consideration when timing taking a pre-workout is understanding that caffeine has a half life of 3-7 hours, which is typically more than enough time to complete your workout with a full “buzz.”

Interestingly, there is a body of research that shows some users may not respond to caffeine or even have negative exercise outcomes (Graham and Spriet, 1991; Lara et al., 2015). Nevertheless, these instances are in the minority of users who supplement with caffeine.

Beta-alanine

Beta-alanine is another very common ingredient in pre-workouts that has been clinically studied extensively. Beta-alanine is an amino acid that helps to reduce muscle fatigue, allowing you to push harder and further during your workouts.

One study (Mate-Munoz et al., 2018) with athletes showed that supplementing with beta-alanine increased power when doing 1RM lifts at the gym. The half-life with beta-alanine is approximately 25 minutes with peak plasma occurring 30-40 minutes after ingestion (Harris et al., 2006).

Beta-alanine isn’t for everyone, however, as it can cause a tingly sensation on the skin that can be uncomfortable for some.

Creatine

Creatine, or creatine monohydrate, is another widely studied sport supplement that can help build lean muscle mass, improve power, and help speed up recovery from intense exercise.

Not every pre-workout has creatine in it, but people who do a lot of high intensity exercises at the gym—sprinting, explosive lifts—can benefit from the added adenosine triphosphate (ATP) for increased muscle contractions (Kerksick et al., 2018).

A study (Jager et al., 2007) that examined the absorption rates of different forms of creatine showed that plasma creatine concentration peaked one hour after ingestion, slowly halving with each successive hour.

For people who are serious about moving fast and explosively at the gym, time your pre-workout with creatine approximately one hour before the biggest lifts or movements in your workout.

When is the best time to take pre-workout?

Pre-workouts should be taken 60 minutes before exercise for maximum effect.

According to the position stand of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN), a caffeinated pre-workout taken an hour before working out promotes 1-8% increase in exercise improvement, whether that’s aerobic workouts or lifting weights.

Wrapping Things Up

In conclusion, figuring out how long a pre-workout will give you the kick and energy to complete your workout comes down to your individual response, size, and the type of exercise you are doing.

If you are just getting started with pre-workout supplements, consider using half the recommended dosage to get a sense of how your body responds.

Ultimately, pre-workout supplements are another tool in your pursuit of better workouts and increased health.

Do your research, experiment with dosages, and find the long-lasting pre-workout that matches your tastes and goals in the gym.