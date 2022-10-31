The process of learning how to properly utilize the Procreate app can be challenging, especially for the uninitiated. This app is specially designed to help artists tap into their creative well, and hone their skill even more. However, many people remain skeptical and unsure about how to utilize this application. Those without any prior knowledge or experience with digital art often have it the worst. If you fall into this category, don’t fret. Apart from revealing just how long it will take to fully learn the ropes, it will also reveal how you can speed up the process.

How long does it take?

If you already possess some skill regarding applications, then you already have a head start. There is no definite learning time period for everyone. Everyone learns at their own pace, and so depending on your level of proficiency with digital art and applications, you will either learn quicker than many others, or slower. On average, beginners spend anywhere from a couple of hours to a week properly learning the ropes. It often takes a year, or a little over a year for a beginner to become an expert in Procreate.

How you can shorten the time spent learning

While taking your time to properly learn how to use this app is important, you probably don’t have that long to become an expert in the field. And so, here are a few tips that can help you speed up the process.

Search for tutorials

Tutorials are a great way to navigate through the Procreate app. You can find an expert who can help you learn quicker, or you can search for any tutorial available online.

Ensure you properly learn the basics

Many learners often do not have the patience to follow the process and first learn the basics. They often skip important steps which further prolongs their learning period. Many become frustrated and give up, while the few who remain end up spending way longer time than they should have.

Consistently practice

Practice makes you better. The more you practice each step as you learn it, the less time it will take for you to complete the program. During your practice, be open to making mistakes and learning from them. This will further improve your ability.

Register for a live class

Online classes are a great way to learn the program quicker. Apart from being exposed to other artists that can inspire you, online classes will give you a one on one access to the instructor where you can get feedback to your questions.

Take an online class

While it is similar to a live class, online Procreate courses are more structured and offer artists the opportunity to learn at their own pace. There is usually an option to reach out to an instructor and get help when you have questions.

Final words

As a budding artist, it is important you utilize applications like Procreate in honing your skill. While it might seem a little complex at first, with consistent practice and dedication, you will be on your way to achieving the impossible in no time.