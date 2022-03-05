It’s not easy being green, but it’s easy drinking green. Try drinking green with organic matcha online!

Let’s understand the history of organic matcha with DoMatcha. It all began when a Japanese priest brought green tea seeds from China to Japan. Thus, began the long history of green tea consumption in the culture of Japan.

Buhei Hunda-san was the 12th generation tea master of DoMatcha. He is an ancestor of DoMatcha. He began the first company by exporting Japanese green tea to other countries. He was the reason why Japanese green tea was received at the Paris-expo.

Later, Andrews & George Company Ltd became the parent company for DoMatcha. It’s a flourishing import and export business. It became the first foreign trading company to run a business in Tokyo. The business kept booming. Andrew & George imported the first automobile to Japan. Kinroku Handa-san hosted Charlie Chaplin with a traditional tea ceremony. This happened during the famous tour with the actor. Richard Andrews suggested DoMatcha’s founder leave Japan before the world war. DoMatcha’s founder was John Harrison at that time. Richard returned to Tokyo. He found the city in ashes. In a distance, he saw a long building standing still – Andrews & George. He was stunned to see that the Japanese staff protected the business from the raging fire. They did so with wet rice burlap bags on the building. On reuniting, the staff returned the keys to Andrews.

John Harris returns to Japan for starting a business venture. He partners with Kazunori Handa-san, the 16th generation tea master. Shohokuen is one of the ancient and most respected Matcha producers. John partners with him to develop top-notch quality matcha for international sales.

That’s how DoMatcha begins working with its Japanese roots and its name that refers ‘the way of tea’.

Soon, DoMatcha introduces the world’s first decaf organic matcha. This was created using a proprietary water processing method. His decaf matcha is well-known because of the nutritional benefits of organic matcha.

