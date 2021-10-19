Digitalisation has influenced every industry, and the banking industry has witnessed remarkable progress because of it. The increased customer size and evolving digital tools have opened new possibilities for innovative banking institutions like alex.bank.

Banking for Everyone

The banking industry witnessed an overwhelming increase in the number of customers as they went digital. Digitalising has helped the industry to reach customers who live in semi-urban and rural areas. Services have become easier to understand and user-friendly, catering to customers’ needs from different age categories.

Banking Has Become Simple

Digitalisation has made banking services more accessible and more straightforward over time. Customers are no longer required to visit a physical building to make day-to-day transactions. This convenience has cut down the average queue time from hours to seconds.

Any banking customer with an internet connection and a smartphone can access banking services from top-rated banks like alex.bank.

Customer-Centric

Digital banking has helped banking evolve from money-centric to a customer-centric industry. Banks have customised portfolios catering to the needs of customers who come from different backgrounds. The product and services have also become flexible during the period of digitalisation.

24×7 Banking

Digitalisation helped banks serve their customers post office hours. Digital banking enables customers to access all services ranging from financial transactions to customer-care services at any time of any day.

The uninterrupted flow of service has made the banking industry emerge as one of the most booming industries in the economy.

Other Services

The banking industry used to provide services between deposit and withdrawal of funds. The digitalisation of banking services introduces other services such as investments, insurances, and trading platforms.

Customers can trade in equity shares, debentures, stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, currency, and commodities through banking institutions like alex.bank. Digital banking has also taken a positive step towards cryptocurrency.

Educating the Customers

Digital Banking has dedicated programs to educate the customers. They empower customers by uninterrupted information flow and dedicated assistance. Educating the customers about leverage options has increased the purchasing power of customers.

With the help of digital services, the banking industry runs programs that educate customers about potential cyber-attacks, anti-money laundering, and various financial frauds.

Customers are also notified about existing terms and conditions, policy updates, and banking services amendments.

Artificial Intelligence

Digital banking has incorporated AI bots into its customer care services. Both video and artificial intelligence have increased the customer’s comfort levels. Artificial intelligence helps create data-driven, customer-based ads and introducing products based on customer taste and preferences.

Legal and Background Inspection

Digitalisation has helped banks store information regarding each customer. The information includes all financial transactions revolving around their SSN (Social Security Number) ID.

The information enables banks to track frauds, suspicious activities, and credit records and conduct a thorough background check on their existing and potential customers.

Digital Security

The exponential increase in customers using mobile applications and websites for their day-to-day transactions is a direct cause of digital banking. However, it has also become a prime target for cyber-attacks and hackers.

The banking sector has been allocating resources towards digital security to protect customer information. Organisations that perform ethical hacking have also tied up with the government and banks in taking preventative measures against hackers.

Customer Relations

Banking industries face new challenges in keeping customers engaged in the age of social distancing. Digital banking has made customer relations an achievable goal for banks.

Customer switching banks often has led to banks losing the market share and fluctuating stock value. Digitalisation has helped banks in maintaining customers through creating long-term customer relationships.

Digital Experience

Customer interactions with the bank through digital platforms have become more of an experience instead of mere transactions. Banks like alex.bank have constantly improved their applications and websites to enrich the customer experience with seamless digital tools.

The pandemic has created work from home opportunities for employees. So banks are now compelled to provide robust digital experiences. Digital tools and services empower employees and allow them to serve their clients from anywhere in the world.

Cloud Technology

Cloud technology is one of the latest digital tools banks adopt due to its capability to provide immediate solutions. Additionally, the future of cloud technology remains promising.

The value proposition of cloud technology includes flexibility and agility that prove to be a positive addition to the banks. Pandemic has forced customers to go digital and has created a need for cloud-based applications to make services more accessible and tackle immediate storage issues.

Cloud technology has enhanced the ease of opening accounts digitally, accessing documents and files instantly, and enabling seamless employee client interactions with complete transparency, document management, etc. You can expect cloud technology to be an integral part as digital banking continues to evolve.

The Transition from Orthodox Banking to Digital Banking

Recent research studies show that most people have begun to choose digital banking experience over conventional banking. Four out of every five customers have chosen this change.

Most of the customers expressed confidence in the safety and security provided by digital payments. Peer-to-peer payments have also become digital with the advancement of mobile wallets.

Social Media Banking

Banking via social media is one of the most impressive digital banking changes the world has witnessed. Powerful social media platforms and apps like Whatsapp and Facebook now allow financial transactions.

The technology facilitates smooth and easy transactions with minimum input from customers. This convenience has resulted in banks tying up with various social media platforms providing offers and discounts upon promoting their usage among customers.

Data Analytics

Digital banking and cloud computing empower financial institutions to analyse data. Developers have also developed dedicated analytical tools with patches and updates that enable banks to use them within the banking platform.

The integration process is easy, and banks can leverage this facility to analyse data and make successful forecasts. Banks can use this data to make more effective, customer-based decisions and innovations.

Wrapping Up

Digital banking has impacted the world, forcing it to evolve and adapt quickly. It has also offered infinite possibilities for the growth of the banking industry. The customer-centric digital experience continues to evolve, making banking an easy and convenient task.