In this digital age, IP addresses are significant for the secure transfer of data. They function like real-world addresses, aiding in the identification of devices on a network. Have you considered how these unique IP addresses identify devices on a network? Here, we will explore what IP addresses are and how they actually work to identify devices on a network. So, stick around and keep reading!

What Are IP Addresses?

Internet Protocol addresses, commonly known as an IP address are the unique codes assigned to different devices on the Internet. These codes identify devices on a network. Also, IP addresses ensure your data is sent to the right targeted device.

The Two Versions of IP Addresses

The two basic versions of IP addresses are:

IPv4

IPv4, or Internet Protocol Version 4, stands as the basic, standard, original, and most used IP address. An IPv4 address comprises four numbers separated by dots. All of these numbers range from 0 to 255. Moreover, it is true that IPv4 addresses are widely used, it have some drawbacks as well. It can accommodate only about 4 billion unique addresses, indicating that it cannot support the increasing number of devices. This smaller number is not suitable for the increasingly growing number of devices.

IPv6

IPv6, short for “Internet Protocol version 6”, represents the latest type of IP address. This IP address is designed to accommodate more addresses than IPv4. Additionally, IPv6 addresses are longer, comprising eight groups of four hexadecimal digits separated by colons.

How IP Address Identify Devices on a Network?

An IP address or the Internet Protocol Address identifies the connected devices as it acts as a mark of identification. It is assigned to all the devices that are connected to the internet. This IP address really acts like a unique identifier and helps identify the connected devices. When we send any data like mail, that data packet includes the IP addresses. These addresses are for both sending and receiving devices. They ensure that your data is received to the right targeted device. Moreover, the devices or routers read these IP addresses and direct the data or information to the right device. This is how IP addresses actually work and plays a role in identifying the devices on a network.