In 2024, India’s solar energy capacity exceeded 203 GW[1], which indicates a strong renewable energy transition. Because of improved solar efficiency and lower photovoltaic technology costs, home solar rooftop systems are growing in popularity.

At the same time, the Indian government has introduced relevant subsidies to encourage the installation of home solar rooftops. It is a wise choice to adopt a home solar rooftop; keep reading, and you will know why!

Home Solar Rooftop Systems and Subsidies

Home Solar Rooftop Systems: An Overview

Home solar rooftop systems turn rooftop sunshine into power. Through net metering, they decrease homeowners’ energy costs and balance solar power use. In grid-connected setups, any excess power can be fed to the grid to cut utility bills through credits.

Such systems use polycrystalline or monocrystalline solar cells with inverters that convert DC to AC. Panel positioning (south-facing in India) adjusts sunlight capture for systems between 1-3 kW for residential installations.

Government Incentives and Subsidies for Home Rooftop Solar in India

The Indian government has established incentives to make home solar rooftop systems feasible for more households. Under the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, households installing systems up to 3 kW receive a subsidy of up to 60% of installation costs, capped at ₹78,000[2]. To be eligible, the systems must use domestically manufactured panels and meet Ministry of New and Renewable Energy standards.

Beyond direct subsidies, accelerated depreciation for tax benefits and low-interest loans are available. It brings total financial relief for homeowners to 50% of total installation costs. The incentives, with grid credits from net metering, make solar rooftops more accessible and rewarding for Indian households.

The Benefits of Home Solar Rooftops for Indian Families

Financial Savings

Home solar rooftop installations in India decrease electricity bills under net metering policies that allow families to sell surplus energy to the grid. Depending on location, annual savings can reach ₹15,000 to ₹18,000 per kW installed. Solar systems can pay for themselves within 6-10 years.

After this period, families generate near-free power for several years with low maintenance costs. Such long-term investment is supported by government subsidies, which also decrease initial costs by 50% in most regions. It renders rooftop solar gainful for Indian households.

Environmental Impact

Moving to a home solar rooftop system lowers carbon footprints while replacing electricity from fossil fuels. Each kW of solar capacity can prevent around 1.4 tons of CO emissions annually. It may back India’s renewable energy targets.

By supporting national initiatives, including the Smart Cities Mission, households adopt rooftop solar support for a cleaner energy grid and help India meet its 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030[3]. Solar rooftops also moderate reliance on high-emission diesel generators for a sustainable alternative for areas with unreliable grid power.

Social and Community Benefits

The solar rooftop for home also augment property value due to lower operative costs and better appeal among buyers for sustainability. Also, such installations foster community-led clean energy projects in urban cooperatives and housing societies that share solar power across common areas.

It encourages sustainable practices at the community level to benefit collective electricity costs and ecologically responsible living. With policy incentives for group housing projects, solar power adoption is becoming a keystone for community-driven renewable energy solutions in urban India.

Sungrow’s Residential Inverters: Power Your Homes with Efficiency

SG3.0RS-L Single-MPPT Inverter

The SG3.0RS-L is a single-MPPT inverter for 600 Vdc home solar rooftop systems with built-in PID Zero. This inverter is super safe for home use: Rated IP65, it endures many environmental conditions and suits indoor and outdoor installations. Also, the type II SPDs on DC and AC inputs offer surge protection for homes against electrical spikes.

Besides, with real-time data refresh rates of 10 seconds and remote firmware capabilities, homeowners get system insights and updates for energy generation and consumption control.

SG4.0/5.0/6.0RS-L Double-MPPT Inverter

The SG4.0/5.0/6.0RS-L double-MPPT series is optimized for 600 Vdc systems for high-power and bifacial PV modules for efficiency while capturing reflected light. The dual-MPPT design enables it to manage shaded panels for home solar rooftop layouts.

Type II SPDs on DC and AC and IP65-rated guarantee resilience, and the remote firmware updates streamline management for lower on-site maintenance. Its compact form and heat dissipation render it unobtrusive, so homeowners can attain high energy yields with less space and cooling needs.

Conclusion

