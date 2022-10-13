Technology has proven to be useful in almost all sectors of life. Technology has made it possible for people to get in touch with others from across the globe, has allowed for new jobs to be introduced, and has made life in general that much easier.

Today, we are going to be looking at some of the industries that technology has helped over the years!

Film And Cinema

The way movies are shot today is immensely different from how they were produced in the past. Before, everything had to be done by hand, whether it was costumes and makeup, or the sets and backgrounds.

In some movies today, actors are not even wearing the costume they are shown to be in. They could be wearing a green suit that is then edited in post-production. The makeup department has also benefited from technology. Whereas they had to spend hours turning the actor’s skin into another colour and adding details like scars and scales, computer-generated imagery (CGI) does the job for them today.

When movies first started being aired to the public, no one thought it would be possible to have an immersive experience. Today, watching a film in 3D is something which is considered normal and not out of this world.

Moreover, people in the early 1900s could never imagine they were able to watch their favourite movies from the comfort of their homes whenever they wanted.

With the development of electronic devices and streaming services, you can watch movies that came out 20, 10, 5, 2 years ago on demand and without having to leave your house! You can even download the movies and watch them without being connected to the internet!

Casino And Gambling Industry

The history of gambling dates back to ancient times, when people would roll dice and play their own versions of card games. People in those times had no idea what technology even was or how it could change the way they play card games.

Today, the world of gambling has developed in ways no one ever thought possible. Players no longer have to go to a land-based casino to place their bets or try their luck at card games or slot machines. They can do all this and more from the comfort of their home, or anywhere in the world.

Thanks to casino apps, players are entitled to welcome bonuses when signing up with a casino, as well as other exclusive discounts and promotions that are not available in land-based casinos.

Moreover, casino mobile apps allow players to play anytime they want. They no longer have to make the trip to their local casino since as long as they have a strong WiFi connection, they can play anytime and anywhere. Imagine telling someone from the early 1900s they could play a game of poker from their home!

Furthermore, casinos have taken it a step further and introduced a feature called live casino that displays a live video of a dealer. The dealer is able to interact with the players, making their experience much more real and enjoyable!

In recent years, virtual reality has made its way to the casino industry. Players can wear the virtual reality headset and find themselves walking inside of a casino. They can make their way through one room and another and even sit at a table with other virtual reality players and play together and such a commodity will motivate you to play even more!.

This has provided the players with a sense of community and socialisation that was not possible before!

Travel And Tourism Industry

Travelling today is so much easier than travelling at the start of the decade. Technology has made even the simplest of tasks that much easier to complete. Below are a few ways of how the industry has changed and evolved thanks to technology:

Booking And Changing Reservations

In order to book a flight, you had to call a travel agency and book through them. If you wanted to change your flight, you had to call the agency again and depend on them to make the necessary changes.

With today’s technology, these changes and bookings can be done from the palm of your hand. You no longer have to go through an agency to book your holiday, but simply book your flights, hotels, excursions, and transport by pressing a few buttons.

Airline Check-ins

Remember when you had to go to the airport hours earlier because there would be a long queue of people waiting at the check-in desk? Technology has reduced the need of having to wait in line thanks to digital boarding passes that are equipped with a QR code that can be scanned just like a physical boarding pass.

Choosing Your Seat

While you are in the process of booking your flight, you can choose where you want to sit. If you want a window seat, you can easily find all the available seats and choose one for yourself!

Instant Updates

Airlines send their passengers updates via text messages should there be delays or a change in the boarding gate. This eliminates the hassle of having to check the schedule board every 5 minutes to make sure that everything is running smoothly with your plane.

News And Media

In today’s fast-paced world, we expect any and all news to be reported within minutes of occurring. However, we only expect news to be reported this quickly because technology has allowed it to be.

Before, people had no clue what was happening in other countries. News would take days, if not weeks, to hit the other side of the globe, and the news that people would hear about would only be the most important and pressing stories.

Today, people in America can immediately know what’s happening in China just by pressing a few buttons. They can know everything, from the latest political news, to what new restaurants opened their doors this week.

The media was born thanks to technology. Without technology, we would not have television and the channels available on it. We would not have electronic, portable devices that allow us to text, call, read articles and books, and so so much more!

For example, if you hear a song on the radio and the jingle gets stuck in your head, you can easily Google the song and listen to it!

Or, if you have been dying to visit the Vincent Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam but do not have the funds or the time to travel to another country, you can take a virtual tour of the museum!

The Medical Industry

Thanks to technology, doctors have access to state of the art equipment that was not available in the past. Due to this new equipment, not only have some surgeries become non-invasive, but doctors are able to study the human body under a different light and come up with medical treatments.

Doctors also have access to a wide variety of medical journals and books that are now being stored on computers. They can find an answer to any question they have simply by sorting through their digital library!

Moreover, patients are now receiving test results much faster. A process which used to take weeks or months is now completed within hours or days! Patients are able to get a quicker diagnosis and doctors can start treating their patients even faster, allowing for greater chances of recovery!

The Beauty Of Technology

Technology has made the world a more connected place! People from opposite sides of the globe can chat together and video call each other. One can learn what’s happening in another country by pressing a few buttons and clicking search.

People can even see cute videos of puppies playing around, because nothing brings people happiness the same way animals do!

Thanks to technology and the internet, whether one wants to find an easy recipe to cook, play a few games, watch a movie, or try out VR casinos, they can do all this and more just by the click of a button!