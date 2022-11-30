Trustly is a payment method that allows users to transfer funds directly from their bank accounts to online casinos and other online merchants. Payments are secure, and usually, money gets transferred within seconds.

To start using this payment method for casino payments is easy: you do not need to create an account with Trustly – all you need is your online banking credentials. If the casino you have chosen is using Trustly’s Pay N Play concept, you do not need to sign up to the casino either – you can just deposit and start playing.

If you are curious about using this convenient payment method for your online casino payments, keep reading. In this article, we explain in detail how Trustly works.

Trustly on online casinos

Trustly is one of the most common payment methods in online casinos. Numerous casinos offer their players the opportunity to both deposit and withdraw using this convenient payment method. So-called Pay N Play casinos or no-account casinos even allow their players to verify their identity through Trustly – meaning that the players do not need to create a separate player account.

Deposits with Trustly are almost immediate, and even withdrawals are often on the player’s bank account within minutes. Both deposits and withdrawals are usually free of charge as well – but it’s always best to double-check with the casino if there are any additional fees related to the money transfers.

Depositing with Trustly

When using Trustly, the deposit process varies a bit depending on if the casino in question is a Pay N Play casino or a traditional casino requiring registration.

If you have chosen a Pay N Play casino, you can just immediately deposit to the casino. But if the casino requires registration, you first need to create a player account and sign in. After this, you need to find the deposit page and choose Trustly as the payment method.

From here onwards the deposit process is similar regardless of the casino. You can deposit using Trustly by following these steps:

1. Write the amount you wish to deposit and click “Deposit”.

2. Choose your bank from the list.

3. Log in to your bank account using your online banking credentials.

4. Verify the payment.

5. Deposit is now complete, and money will be transferred to the casino immediately!

Trustly withdrawals

If you have deposited to the online casino using Trustly, you can also use this payment method to withdraw your winnings directly to your bank account. Just head to the cashier page of the casino and follow the steps below:

1. Select Trustly as the withdrawal method.

2. Choose the amount you wish to withdraw.

3. Enter your online banking credentials.

4. Confirm the withdrawal.

Withdrawals with Trustly are usually quick, but the speed of withdrawal depends a bit on the casino. Most Pay N Play casinos accept withdrawal requests automatically, and on these casinos, you can often receive your winnings within 15 minutes. On casinos that require registration, the withdrawals might take anything from minutes to a couple of days depending on how fast the casino processes the withdrawal request.