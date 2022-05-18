Physical therapy is one of the most important things for anyone who’s trying to overcome an injury or illness that’s taken some of their mobility or abilities away. Although many may assume the main clients of personal therapists are athletes or car accident survivors: older adults need physical therapy far more.

For these older adults, physical therapy is different, changed to gear towards them and their abilities before whatever caused the need for therapy. These are the ways it’s different from what you might expect.

Improve Coordination and Balance

Regardless of most injuries, a big goal for physical therapy is to improve the coordination and balance of the person needing it. Not only does this make their healing process go by faster, but it also helps ensure that they won’t suffer from a further injury due to falls or slipping.

As we get older, our joints and bones can become weaker, making a fall that would have been nothing for a teenager into something truly devastating if they were older. It’s vital that coordination and balance are improved to stop future injuries before they happen.

Focus on Helping Joints and Muscle Health

Our joints and muscles can deteriorate as we age, partially due to the collagen decreasing with age and also because of lack of use. Physical therapy works with older patients to ensure that their joints gain back some of that mobility and that they have the muscles needed to support themselves and catch their own falls or stop themselves from being pushed over by things that are out of their control.

Aiming for Low Impact Exercise and Stretch

For many older adults, physical activity in their daily life doesn’t extend past occasional walks. Low impact exercise and stretching help introduce them to more than just walking and gives them the chance to grow stronger and more resilient at their own speed. Although this can take time, it’s awesome for anyone who’s struggling.

A large tool used is hydrotherapy, which is easier on the joints and decreases the amount of pressure and exertion it takes to walk, pick up items and simply exist. Hydrotherapy is a fantastic tool for older adults.

Build Back Confidence in Physical Activity

Confidence is a must because it can stop a misstep or can encourage a more even walking and running pattern. A physical therapist working with older adult patients will work on helping patients get more confident in their body and their abilities. This can encourage a more active lifestyle overall and can give patients the chance to push themselves further than they expected before their injury.

Although there’s nothing that can turn back the clock or stop the injury from even happening, there’s a lot that can be done to help patients feel more at peace and comfortable in their bodies while they’re healing and repairing them.

Everyone Deserves Therapy Designed For Them

Regardless of age or ability, your therapy and health should be designed around your abilities and needs. Physical therapy that takes age into account is an awesome tool to help people live their best lives for far longer.