In-flight Wi-Fi has greatly simplified air travel for passengers and staff. It enables people to maintain communication even at high altitudes, such as a thousand feet above the ground. Also, it allows data exchange, including files and emails. But, it is really important to know how this in-flight Wi-Fi operating system actually works. So, let’s have a detailed look into the workings and systems of in-flight Wi-Fi. Continue reading to gain a comprehensive understanding!

In-Flight Wi-Fi Operating Systems

The in-flight Wi-Fi usually consists of two types of Wi-Fi operating systems. Here are the details:

ATG In-Flight Wi-Fi

The Air-to-Ground Wi-Fi is the first type of operating system that bounces off the signals back to the ground towers. This system mainly provides Wi-Fi to your homes and mobile devices. In this scenario, the wireless router or mobile phones transmit radio signals to or from the ground-based cell towers through the antenna.

The in-flight Wi-Fi operates based on a similar principle. An antenna inside the aircraft establishes a connection with the nearest ground tower during flight. The antenna connects to the nearest ground towers and allows the signal exchange.

The main advantage of using ATG Wi-Fi is that it provides fast internet to the passengers. This Wi-Fi system works more efficiently when the plane is flying above the ground. It is good for small tasks such as you can check your flight’s status or send or receive emails. However, this in-flight Wi-Fi system is that it cannot function when the plane is flying in remote areas or above large water bodies. This is due to a lack of towers in remote areas or underwater bodies.

Satellite Wi-Fi

The Satellite Wi-Fi serves as the second in-flight Wi-Fi operating system, relying on satellites orbiting Earth for signal transmission. Ground-based units transmit signals to these satellites, which subsequently relay them to the aircraft. Moreover, this satellite connection enhances passenger services, enabling travelers to directly check their flight status online via their devices.

This in-flight Wi-Fi operating system surpasses the Air-to-Ground Wi-Fi system. Because the Satellite Wi-Fi provides more coverage and better signal strength. It delivers a fast-speed internet connection to the passengers and allows better connectivity. Moreover, the Satellite in-flight Wi-Fi system also works well above the ground or water bodies. Thus, it allows you to stay connected all the time.