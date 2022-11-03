By most measures, ServiceNow’s annual growth rate is double-digit, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing cloud enterprise software companies. With 6,900 customers and counting, the ServiceNow platform is a solution to all modern world problems.

The digital solution ServiceNow Impact accelerates business value with artificial intelligence (AI), offers premium technical support and resources, provides on-demand access to experts and specialized impact squads, and facilitates tailored training and development.

How Does ServiceNow Accelerate Your Success?

ServiceNow is now one of the most sought-after solutions known to help businesses deliver value. However, the big question is how you can accelerate your success using ServiceNow. Following are some of the major ways in which you can accomplish your goals by leveraging this platform: • Tailor-made experience

The solution provided by ServiceNow gives insights and suggestions based on industry and peer benchmarks. It ensures real-time monitoring of projects and progress, value journey mapping, and curated, role-based content, regardless of the user’s title or department within the organization.• Custom solutions

The mobile-first, high-performance, role-based architecture of the impact digital experience makes it possible to provide each user with unique information, suggestions, and examples from the ServiceNow body of knowledge. The value journey manager makes specific suggestions on products, technologies, and content to fasten the customer’s transition to ServiceNow.

Value insights and progress tracking, impact maximization through proactive value realization recommendations, and peer and industry benchmarking can all be found in the value realization dashboard and recommendations.• Live technical support around the clock

This system allows clients to “rate their progress and strategy against peers.” The single-tier, global, connects live agent technical support is available 24 hours and seven days a week and responds to inquiries twice as fast as the next-best option. This service also provides preventative advice, proactive tools, and technical assistance. Code review sessions offered by developer support help customers achieve seamless integration of ServiceNow products with their existing modifications.• Service packages geared to help you

The Instance Observer provides customers with real-time curated material, such as installation and adoption playbooks, to help them successfully manage their instances. Information is also available to the ServiceNow team at any time, day, or night, for any customer.

Customers can choose from various fixed-scope “bite-sized” service packages in the impact accelerator catalogs for rapid value delivery.

Customized and Bolstered ServiceNow Knowledge

By collaborating with specialized expert teams, ServiceNowprovides advising and blueprinting sessions, individualized training, and coaching.• ServiceNow impact squad

The ServiceNow Impact Squad is a specialized four-person team that works closely with customers to define key performance indicators (KPIs), value blueprints and road maps, governance frameworks, and an impact plan tailored to each client.• Workshops

Half-day workshops with brand, processes, and technology experts include adoption and change management coaching and product technical workshops. The sessions provide digital access to industry-standard best practices, implementation toolkits, and more whenever and wherever needed.• Personalized learning progress

ServiceNow organizes customized training and accreditation programs for each client. When working with the ServiceNowmanaged services, customers have unlimited access to learning on-demand courses and certifications, allowing them to learn about all of ServiceNow’s products. Customized ServiceNowtraining and accreditation for end users are also available. It also provides individual learning paths and acknowledgment of accomplishments, all redeemable in the customer’s instance using learning credits. By joining the invitation-only ServiceNow Impact Community, companies will have the opportunity to work with like-minded professionals, learn from other’s mistakes, and receive strategic advice from ServiceNow’stop leaders• ServiceNow puts customers first

There are two primary ways enterprise software providers interact with their clientele. They either offer a proactive customer success program for onboarding, learning, and product adoption or charge premium support fees to help clients with technical breaks/fix issues. ServiceNow provides a predictive and personalized model to help its customers reach and surpass stated objectives and value by zeroing in on the customer’s intended outcomes and generating value acceleration.

Summing Up

Due to increasing levels of competition and insatiable consumer demand, businesses should ensure rapid expansion and transformation to cope with the same. Since technology architectures are now the backbone of successful businesses, CIOs and their teams have a newfound responsibility to generate significant returns for their organizations while rapidly increasing the value of their preferred technologies. However, it isn’t easy to incorporate ServiceNow into operations without assistance, so companies should consider employing ServiceNow consulting services to help the transition.

By working as business partners and translating business goals into technology requirements across the customer journey, IT leadership teams can help steer a company’s business strategy. They can use data and value-based results as proof points for identifying progress and constructing innovation. A value acceleration solution can help IT executives engage the C-suite more effectively. Technology executives have a fantastic opportunity to extract business outcomes for competitive advantage by adopting a personalized transformational value acceleration approach that uses analytics, takes advantage of automation, and is focused on quantifying effects throughout the customer journey.