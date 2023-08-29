As remote work becomes increasingly popular, companies must take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of their networks. One vital security measure that companies can employ is DNS filtering. DNS filtering works by blocking access to malicious websites and content, thereby preventing cyber threats such as phishing attacks, malware infections, and ransomware from infiltrating your company’s network. How can DNS filtering help companies with remote workers? Here’s how:

Protects against malware and ransomware

DNS filtering can help your company protect against malware and ransomware threats by blocking access to malicious websites, which are often the source of these attacks. DNS filtering can also identify and block connections to malicious servers, preventing the download and execution of malicious files. In the case of ransomware attacks, DNS filtering can block access to infected domains, preventing the encryption of your company’s data.

Improves productivity

Remote workers may sometimes wander off course and visit websites that are not relevant to their work. These distractions can lead to wasted time and decreased productivity. DNS filtering can block access to non-work related websites, allowing remote workers to focus on their work and increase their productivity.

Enforces company policies

DNS filtering can also be used to enforce company policies. For example, if your company prohibits the use of certain applications, DNS filtering can be used to block access to those applications on the company network. This can also be used to enforce usage policies for software and applications that can lead to security vulnerabilities.

Monitoring network traffic

DNS filtering can be used to monitor network traffic and detect potential threats. DNS filtering can identify suspicious traffic and block connections to trusted domains that may have been compromised. This can help your company detect data leaks, network attacks and other cyber threats early on, so that you can take swift action.

Protecting personal information

Companies have a responsibility to protect the personal information of their employees as well as that of their customers. DNS filtering can help prevent data exfiltration by blocking access to sites with known data collection practices. This can help your company stay compliant with data privacy laws and regulations.

Remote work has become a crucial aspect of work in today’s digital age, and cybersecurity, including DNS security, is more important than ever. DNS filtering provides an easy and effective way to protect your company’s network from cyber threats that can disrupt your business. With the benefits discussed above, implementing DNS filtering should be seriously considered by any company with remote workers. By ensuring the security of your network, you can protect your company’s valuable data and keep your employees productive.