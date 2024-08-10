Customer relationship management, better known as CRM, is a set of technology strategies that analyze in depth the interactions you may have with your customers and with your own company. Beyond thinking that it is a simple data software, it is actually about much more,it helps you understand the interests, challenges, and overall environment your business will face.

What is the impact of CRM on customer retention?

Managing through a sales CRM allows you to improve the efficiency of your business, as it provides essential tools to properly automate customer service. This CRM is necessary for any business that wants to optimize and increase its revenue, here are some benefits of using it:

Enhancing customer engagement

The use of a CRM will allow you to centralize all the information of your customers so you can enhance customer engagement. With CRM you will be able to prioritize and delegate the tasks that are necessary which will allow you to serve a large number of customers quickly and consistently so in this way you will be able to obtain a greater organization and performance in your business.

Personalizing customer interactions

The best part about using a CRM is that you can customize customer interactions on the platform you like the most. You can have this with Salesbot, the ideal system to increase sales and allow your customers to connect to the platform they feel more comfortable.

Automating Follow-Ups and reminders

Long days of analyzing sales reports and spreadsheets are over. Implementing a CRM in your business enables you to handle these tasks automatically, simply, and quickly. All analyses and reports will be ready and organized for you to review whenever needed.

CRM for sales: Boosting retention

The best part of using a suitable CRM for your sales is leveraging its automation benefits. This means efficient and constant 24/7 service, better organization for your team, and excellent adaptation for your clients, who will be more interested than ever. If you still have doubts, here are some reasons to use this tool:

Integrating CRM into sales processes

By integrating a CRM into your sales, you achieve greater efficiency. You can significantly increase your sales and optimize the performance of your employees. This is thanks to the salesbots that will provide all the necessary assistance to manage sales from customer interactions to the completion of the management itself.

Improving sales team efficiency

Your team will no longer worry about repetitive messages or dealing with thousands of chats at once. With a CRM, you can have everything in one application that you can carry with you constantly, giving you and your team the opportunity to focus on production and performance.

Tracking and analyzing sales data

With a CRM, you can have everything in one place. Along with spreadsheets, you can keep track of your sales chats, customize your service, and with the dashboard, you will not only have a record of your sales but also see your employees’ performance. All this from a single device that you can check from anywhere.

Kommos Guide to Whatsapp CRM – YouTube

Case Studies: Success stories of CRM implementation

If you are still insecure to take this big step we leave you some clients who have had considerable success in their companies. Giving an excellent before and after in CRM implementation:

Case study: A Service-Based company:

Among those companies that started to implement the right CRM is Carefree Boats Club, who significantly increased the attention to their customers through a CRM for WhatsApp, being able to attend more than 7 thousand customer inquiries and leads.

Another company that has had the most success thanks to a CRM and is now able to manage 80% of your customer service automatically is Amnesia Party Bus. Those who have not only obtained a greater organization, but have been able to manage and increase the range of their sales and services.

Undoubtedly, using a good CRM will significantly improve your client management. You will notice this not only when managing with the right system but also because your users will see the change and feel even more valued when you offer them constant, 24/7, and fully personalized attention. Don’t hesitate any longer—this is the best option!