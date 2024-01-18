Apple’s Mac computers have developed remarkable reputations for being dramatically more resistant to malware than PCs, and there are several reasons for that. For one, the manner in which Mac’s operating system runs makes program development a bit more difficult, which means that cybercriminals would need to devote more time and effort to creating malware for Macs. For another, for most of history, Macs have been much less popular than PCs, so it made more economic sense for cybercriminals to devote resources toward malware more likely to affect a larger number of victims.

Yet, with the advent of high-powered generative AI, the mighty antimalware reputation of the Mac might change forever. Here’s why AI platforms like ChatGPT are associated with an incredible rise in Mac-targeting malware and what Mac users can do to keep themselves safe in this new and terrifying era.

AI Can Write Code Faster (and Better) Than People

Though some programmers may disagree, for the most part programming code is a science, not an art. Code is the language we use to tell computers how to behave, and by writing clearer in that language, we can build programs that work better in every way. Of course, computers naturally speak their own language, so it makes some sense that AI programs would be adept at writing code quickly to produce programs that are better than we mere mortals could imagine.

For decades, it has been more difficult for cybercriminals to write malware for Apple devices because of how the macOS is structured, sandboxing and gatekeeping each individual part of the system. However, with the aid of AI, it is much more feasible for any level of hacker to write code that can bypass these controls and give attackers access to a Mac user’s private data.

AI Boundaries Are Surprisingly Easy to Manipulate

The problem is that AI can be told to produce code can be used for good — to create software that humans need and like — and for evil. To prevent users from manipulating their AI platforms in ways that AI have gone bad in the past, today’s AI developers have set boundaries around the types of requests users can make. Ostensibly, this should stop users from creating any type of dangerous or malicious content, to include malware that is specifically designed to attack Macs.

Unfortunately, clever users can surprisingly easily get around content restrictions and filters. Though AI developers strive to work quickly to eliminate these vulnerabilities and close security gaps to prevent the nefarious use of their platforms, the truth is that they will never be able to think of every way around their established boundaries and bad actors will continue to use creative tricks to write malware and other ugly content.

Mac Users Need to Take Extra Precautions

The era when Mac users could carelessly avoid malware while poking fun at the insecurity of PCs is tragically over. As dozens of factors conspire to make Macs as at-risk of cyber threats as PCs, Mac users need to act fast to gain the skills and solutions necessary to protect their devices and data from all manner of digital attacks.

To start, Mac users should lay a foundation of security by investing in a high-quality antivirus tool for Mac. Ideally, this security program should provide a number of practical protections against online threats. It should monitor browsing and prevent users from navigating to unsavory corners of the web; it should identify malicious codes and stop the installation or execution of dangerous programs; it should search the web (and the Dark Web) for personal information that could be used in identity fraud; and more. Security software from well-known and highly reputed cybersecurity companies tends to be the best at defending against new and sophisticated threats, like those apt to come from generative AI.

Mac users also need to gain a certain level of cyber hygiene, which allows them to navigate the web safely. Even with security software guarding their every move, users need to learn how to recognize untrustworthy messages sent via email or social media, which are more likely to contain malicious links and downloads. It is also critical that Mac users learn to craft strong and unique passwords and do their best to keep private information off the web.

The age of AI is finally making Macs as susceptible to malware as PCs. The sooner Mac users recognize this truth and take the right precautions, the safer they will be in the new era of AI-driven cybercrime.