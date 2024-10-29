“It’s important for dental clinics to set themselves apart from competitors. Investing in the latest technology is one way dentists can do this. With CEREC technology, dentists can design, fabricate and fit a dental crown in a single visit. Patients spend less time in the chair and enjoy greater satisfaction. For dentists, it can increase the profitability and efficiency of the dental practice,” says Dr Jaskaran Kaur, practice owner and dentist in Potts Point Sydney”

Wondering if a CEREC machine is a worthwhile investment? In this article we’ll explore the benefits of buying a CEREC machine, so you can decide if it’s a smart option for your practice.

What is a CEREC Machine?

A Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics (CEREC) machine is used by dentists to fabricate quality, durable dental restorations such as crowns and veneers. Using advanced technology, computer software and 3D imaging, the CEREC machine scans the tooth (or teeth) in question. The dentist can design a virtual blueprint of the restoration that precisely fits the affected area. The CEREC machine then creates the customised restoration from a block of ceramic material. Finally, the dentist will place the restoration—all in a single dental visit.

The benefits of a CEREC Machine for Dentists

Once you get past the initial outlay, there are plenty of advantages to having a CEREC machine.

Attracts patients

Patients expect their dental practice to keep up to date with the latest technology and dentistry methods. Providing dental crowns in a single visit is an attractive offer for patients. Not only do they spend less time in the chair, but there’s also no need for a temporary restoration.

Dr Kaur says, “Our CEREC machine has saved me so much chair time with patients. I can use this time to grow other areas of my business. Certainly, it’s a long-term investment but it’s worth it for the point of difference and improved patient satisfaction.”

Quality control

Dentists can use a CEREC machine to manufacture dental restorations from start to finish in their practice. This ensures reliable results and less time spent reworking restorations to ensure a perfect fit.

Ease of use

The simplicity and seamless ability of the CEREC machine to create and fabricate restorations means that much of the work can be delegated to trained assistants, freeing up the dentist’s time.

Cost effective

CEREC machines are not cheap. However, let’s consider the accuracy, efficiency, elimination of outside lab costs, ability to see more patients, and patient satisfaction. The fact is, a CEREC machine could save and make you money in the long term.

The benefits of CEREC Crowns for Patients

Why would someone wait several weeks for a dental crown when they can get a same-day CEREC crown? The speed at which CEREC crowns can be designed, fabricated and fitted is one of the main benefits for patients but it’s not the only one. Here are some other advantages.

Minimally invasive (no impressions needed)

Most patients dislike having an impression. The mould used can trigger a gag reflex, which can be uncomfortable. The CEREC machine takes a digital impression. No messy moulds.

No temporary crown

Before CEREC technology, patients wore a temporary crown while the real restoration was being milled at an off-site lab. A CEREC crown is milled on the spot, so there’s no wait for the procedure or deal with the discomfort of wearing a temporary fixture.

Precise fitting

Using the latest digital technology and 3D software, CEREC crowns are highly accurate, ensuring a precision fit.

Durable

CEREC crowns can last many years, if good oral health is maintained. In fact, a study found that the 10-year survival rate was over 85%.

Conclusion

CEREC is an opportunity to differentiate your dental practice from others. Not only does this technology offer many patient benefits, but it also provides an opportunity to grow your business. To maximise CEREC profit potential, it’s important to market your offering to existing and potential new patients.