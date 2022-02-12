When a business is growing and strapped for time and resources, transparent and efficient workflows enable the organisation to cut down on the losses and therefore, increase profits. Better visibility into the operations with the help of automation and enterprise resource planning systems ensures that the correct resources are being utilised and precise compliance requirements are met.

SAP Business One is an affordable yet robust and flexible ERP system that allows businesses to streamline their operations and enables them with the controls to keep costs down and scale production to demand. Continue reading as we discuss how SAP B1 can be leveraged to increase the efficiency and profitability of a business.

How can using SAP Business One for ERP increase efficiency and sales

Greater supply chain visibility through overarching data

SAP B1 provides a unified interface for all the data in your business, enabling managers and businessowners with better visibility across the entire supply chain. All the data is updated in real-time and synchronised with multiple departments, eliminating the need for manual labour. With more information on your supply chain operations and inventory levels, you can make more informed decisions quickly and control costs and other issues from escalating beyond control.

Developing potential opportunities

One of the intuitive applications of SAP Business One is developing potential opportunities by extrapolating the data already available in the system. For instance, by keeping the data about sales volumes and inventory updated in real-time, sales teams can estimate the stage of conversion and closing dates, which can be used to create better pitches.

Fewer bottlenecks as sales linked to inventory

When using an ERP system like SAP B1, all sales orders and products committed to customers are directly linked to the inventory and updated in real-time whenever an order is processed. A centralised information channel provides a way for the organisation to conduct availability checks and restock the supplies beforehand, eliminating the “available to promise” bottlenecks.

Sales pipeline management

An ERP system also integrates the purchase orders and bills of materials, ensuring that the correct resources are being allocated at the correct time. Moreover, you can specify the materials required to manufacture the final product and the routing instructions to complete the order. With the entire pipeline activity integrated into a unified channel, businesses can achieve their expected targets quickly by forecasting the opportunities.

Superior inventory control

Balancing cost-effective production with accurate inventory management is crucial for businesses looking to maximise profitability. An integrated application like SAP Business One manages the inventory across multiple locations and warehouses, which can facilitate core production planning and delivering orders to customers on time.

The ability of SAP B1 to accumulate data at a unified, centralised platform allows organisations to access critical information in real-time and make quick informed decisions. SAP recognised experts like Signum Solutions specialise in using SAP B1 to help industries across various industries like manufacturing, wholesale, Food & Beverage, and chemicals to meet their ERP demands. Such entities can help you optimise the various manufacturing process, reach potential customers, and in turn, ensure profit and growth.