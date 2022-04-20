There are not one but multiple reasons to buy hemp products in India for senior citizens. It may sound weird to you because of the controversial reputation of hemp. As you already know, eating right is necessary at every stage of our lives, but it becomes more important in old age. Due to reduced strength and mobility, providing the right combination of nutrition to senior citizens becomes imperative.

Talking about healthy foods, you might not know that hemp seeds are called ‘superfoods’ because of their rich nutrient profile. Hemp seed products contain healthy fats, essential fatty acids, proteins, and other nutrients like Vitamin E, iron, calcium, magnesium, etc. Hence, including hemp supplements in the daily diets of older adults can help keep up with their health and improve their immune system.

Here are the most effective ways in which hemp helps senior citizens.

Boost Energy

Many older people who took hemp protein reported feeling more energetic than before and less depressed. Hemp seeds are an excellent source of lean vegetarian protein that boosts metabolism and helps you gain more muscle mass. Also, hemp strengthens individual cells throughout the body, thereby building your energy levels.

Furthermore, hemp is a great source of iron, which plays a key role in the transportation of oxygen to your body’s cells. This oxygen transport supplies your body with energy. In addition, iron contributes to the formation of red blood cells, which helps to reduce fatigue and tiredness throughout the day.

Eases Pains

Joint and muscle pains are quite common in old age. One of the reasons why hemp is so popular is its ability to soothe aches and pains. Older people often deal with pains associated with health conditions like arthritis. Living with chronic pain is not easy, and such discomforts often create limits for elderly people to live the way they want to. It often restricts them from enjoying life and spending time with their loved ones.

In that case, the natural tendency of hemp to alleviate pain can be extremely helpful. You can apply CBD hemp oil to the pain-afflicted area to instantly get rid of the pain. It is a great substitute for other pain-relieving drugs. You can easily purchase hemp cannabis oil online India for your pain.

Anti-inflammatory

The anti-inflammatory properties of hemp are responsible for its pain-relieving effects and also help to suppress inflammation. Over time, excess inflammation in your body can lead to various health conditions such as cancer, asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. Experts say that gamma-linolenic acid or omega-6 fatty acids found in hemp act as an anti-inflammatory which can help with these conditions.

Moreover, omega-3 fatty acids present in hemp also cause reductions in inflammation. This property of hemp also makes it useful for multiple sclerosis. Besides, this also helps to destroy worms and parasites and heal ulcers. Due to these reasons, health experts often recommend hemp products to older people.

Maintains Digestive System

The high iron content of hemp products helps to maintain the proper functioning of your digestive system. They wake up the cells in the lining of the stomach and allow for the digestive tract to stay regulated and healthy. In fact, several doctors recommend hemp seed oil capsules as a remedial treatment for constipation.

Moreover, hemp products are rich in fibers that improve not only blood sugar but also aid indigestion. Fibers also reduce the risk of bowel cancer and promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Hemp products can also help people with bloating and gassiness. Especially if an older person has lactose intolerance, they can drink hemp milk instead of cow milk which can cause them digestive problems.

Promotes Heart Health

The risk of heart disease escalates with the increase in age. It often becomes the cause of death for Hemp products like hemp protein powder is a rich source of essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6 and other polyunsaturated fats. All these healthy fats and nutrients help to maintain good cardiovascular health. Moreover, these fatty acids present in hemp help to lower cholesterol levels, which prevents plaque build-up in the arteries and blood clotting.

The high amount of fiber content in hemp maintains a healthy blood sugar level. Also, as per research, the antioxidant properties of hemp can help reduce cardiac inflammation and prevent the death of related cells, which results from oxidative stress. Thus, a good diet with a sprinkle of hemp seeds can ensure a healthy and disease-free heart.

Strengthens Bones

Our bones become weaker as we proceed to old age. Thus, keeping bones healthy is a daunting task for older people, especially those who are living with osteoporosis. Over time, our bones become vulnerable and more fragile, which makes them more susceptible to breaking. This is the reason why older people experience chronic pain and a propensity for fractures when they fall down. The high content of calcium in hemp keeps your bones stronger and healthier.

Moreover, there can be various factors responsible for the onset of osteoporosis in older citizens. However, a study suggests that people who lack essential fatty acids, especially GLA & EPA, in their bodies tend to experience bone loss faster. Therefore, in such conditions, hemp protein can be a blessing in disguise due to its high amount of essential fatty acids. Hemp products strengthen bones and promote the ability of the body to heal.

Improves Mental Health

As people age, they experience mental health issues like memory loss. Besides, loss, grief, loneliness, and depression also play a major factor in their decreased mental health. Some of the most common old-age-related mental disorders include Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and Huntington’s disease. The unsaturated fats found in hemp products help to prevent the onset of mental issues like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

CBD made from hemp plants interacts with brain receptors that help to regulate mood. Thus, CBD can enhance mood, promote mindfulness, improve cognitive function, and reduce stress. Besides, some properties of hemp can even reverse the effects of neurodegenerative diseases like Huntington’s, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s.

Takeaway!

These are the reasons why older people should consume hemp products, including hemp protein powder, hemp milk, CBD hemp oil, and many more. However, consuming hemp can impact differently to different people. Thus, it is recommended to take the advice of a doctor before giving hemp products to senior citizens. You can easily buy hemp products in India from reliable online stores.