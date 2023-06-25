Video content has become incredibly popular in recent years, with 91% of consumers saying they want to see more online video content from brands.

There are various forms of digital marketing, and video has quickly become one of the most effective solutions. If you want to get ahead of the competition, you need to use the best tools, and video content will help give you an edge. Video content alone is incredibly useful for marketing, but animated marketing videos may be the most suitable type for your brand.

In this guide, we’ll go over why you should be using animated videos for marketing and how they can help your brand stand out. Keep reading for more.

Increase Conversions and Sales

A lot of businesses have begun using animated videos and have noticed how much they help with conversions. Landing pages are a great place to use them as they quickly grab the attention of users. It’s an effective way to quickly provide them with the information they need and guide them toward the next step you want them to take.

Users often like to visualize themselves using new products, and videos are ideal for this. You can have engaging animated product videos that show how products work and why people need them.

Improve Brand Awareness

Creating animated videos is no small task, but the ROI can make it well worth it. On top of that, they can be great for improving brand awareness if you use them right.

Make sure they highlight your brand, showing who you are and what you do. Effective brand videos ensure users remember your company in the future.

This isn’t something you’ll be able to do without the right skills or training. Fortunately, there are plenty of companies out there that provide 3D animation services that could help your business.

Build Trust

Trust is a huge factor these days. About 80% of people consider trust to be one of the most important factors when buying products. As such, you want to work to build trust between your brand and your audience.

Building trust can take some time, so don’t expect results straight away. Use animated videos to provide useful and informative content. Educating your audience and showing that your brand understands the industry you’re in will generate more trust in the long run.

Generate Online Leads

SEO is vital if you want your business to succeed online and video marketing can be very helpful. Google favors web pages that have media like images and videos. Ensure all of your content is optimized to help your page load faster and include relevant tags.

Videos help keep your audience engaged which will increase the average time that people spend on your site. They can also reduce your bounce rate which will help improve your search engine ranking.

You can put videos on your website, as well as various other platforms. YouTube and Facebook videos, for example, can be used to drive more traffic to your site.

Capture Mobile Audience

About 55% of all website traffic comes from mobile devices. People use smartphones and tablets to consume a lot of information, and video content is ideal for this. Social media platforms, especially, are great for sharing videos that people will watch on mobile devices.

It’s an easy way to reach a wide audience, and social media makes it easy for people to share videos that they like. Creating animated marketing for Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms can go a long way, and is very cost-effective.

Explain Your Offers

When launching new products/services, or running promotions, you want to communicate with your audience. You can do this very effectively using animated videos.

An explainer video on your homepage is an ideal way to provide information about your brand and what you offer. When you want to highlight anything new, you can create new videos and post them to your website and social media pages.

Engage Your Prospects

One of the main reasons video content is the simplicity it offers consumers. It provides a simple and effective way for users to digest information. People can watch a quick video to learn a lot about your products or services.

While text can provide the same information, it’s far less engaging. It takes more time for people to get through it, and the information might not be as clear. People also like seeing products in action, and it’s much easier to do this with a video than other types of content.

Gain Social Clout

All of the biggest social media platforms support video content. Growing your presence on social media can be a great way to make your business stand out. You should try to make use of the various types of content available, and this includes animated videos.

When doing this, it’s best to do some research into your target market. Determine what platforms they use the most, and then allocate your resources accordingly. This will help ensure you get the most out of the content you produce and can communicate with your customers in the way they prefer.

Should You Be Using Animated Marketing Videos?

While it’s not required, if you choose to not use animated marketing videos, you could potentially be missing out on a lot of business. They’re a great way to communicate with your audience and tend to provide a very good ROI. It’s worth looking into the options available to find an animation service that can create videos that suit your brand.

For more business articles, check out some of our other blog posts.