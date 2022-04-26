Tamil Nadu is one of the largest states in India in terms of area and population. It has the second-largest state economy after Maharashtra. That’s not it! Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in the country and one of the most industrialised states. It has the largest tourism in India, and the Tamil film industry plays a massive role in the state culture. Looking at a sea of opportunities in Tamil Nadu, people from all around South India and from other cities in India come every day to explore their options in terms of higher and specialised education, jobs, and independent careers. Since these people are coming from outside, it is natural for them to first settle in rental houses. This article will touch upon houses for rent in Chennai and rental houses in Madurai. These are two very important cities in Tamil Nadu, and we see a lot of new people coming in on a regular basis.

Chennai is the capital city of Tamil Nadu. It is recognized as the fastest-growing city globally and is home to some of the top Indian companies. Infosys, TATA Consultancy Services, Ashok Leyland, Cognizant, etc., are just a handful of those. Alongside, it has research institutes, colleges, IIT Madras all under its wing. Chennai thrives on tourism, foreign and domestic, as it is the cultural gateway to South India. Considering all this, the number of people looking for houses for rent in Chennai is quite high.

There is a higher demand for a 1 BHK house for rent in Chennai, followed by a demand for 2 BHK houses. Properties, however, available for rent are more or less equally divided between 1 BHK and 2 BHK houses. The rent for a 1 BHK house in Chennai starts at 7k and goes up to 19k. It is seen that 2 BHK houses for rent in Chennai have rents of varying ranges, and they start as low as 12k but can rise to as much as 50k. The options are few in the case of 3 BHK and 3+ BHK houses for rent in Chennai. The rents, however, start at a minimum of 30K, and the maximum is about 80k-90k depending on the location and whether it is semi or fully furnished.

When in Chennai, there are so many places one can visit. Marina Beach is India’s largest beach and cannot be missed. Fort St. George, Ashtalaxmi temple, Guindy National Park, Dakshin Chitra, etc., are just a few spots among the long list of tourist attractions. T. Nagar and Pondy Bazaar are famous for street shopping and definitely a must visit. Travelling within the city is quite convenient. There are metros, auto-rickshaws, local buses, local trains, and taxis to help you travel internally.

Madurai is one of the important and largest cities in the state of Tamil Nadu after Chennai. It is a culturally rich city with mega industries across sectors ranging from chemical and textile to automobile and granite. Like Chennai, there are umpteen opportunities for jobs for youngsters and those looking for growth in their careers. With some prestigious colleges and big companies based in Madurai, more people are looking at housing in the city every day. The number of rental houses in Madurai has gone up in the past few years.

The rental houses in Madurai range from 1 BHK to 3+ BHK. However, there is a higher preference for 2 BHK rental houses in Madurai. Rates for 1 BHK rental house in Madurai range between 4k and 9k. Prices for 2BHK rental houses in Madurai start at 7k and go up to 15k. Rates for 3BHK and 3+ BHK rental houses in Madurai begin from 12k to 15k and touch near about 35k to 40k.

Madurai is famous for being a tourist place as well as a pilgrim place for many. Some of the places one must visit in their time at Madurai are Meenakshi Amman Temple, Gandhi Memorial Museum, Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal, Keezhadi Civilization, Jain Caves, etc. Madurai proudly houses some of the oldest colleges, like the American College established in 1881 and The Lady Doak College, the oldest women’s college in Madurai, established in 1948. Similarly, Madurai is a hub for IT and software companies, increasing the prospects for many young minds. Travelling with the city of Madurai is convenient. There are city buses for the longer distances, and there are auto rickshaws and cycle rickshaws for the shorter distances. While bus fares are nominal, they may eat into your travel time. On the other hand, auto-rickshaws will save you time but tend to be heavy on the pocket. But it is only a matter of time till you understand what works best for you.

Tamil Nadu is culturally rich and a hub for industrialization and urbanization. Getting a good opportunity to excel in the top cities in this state means a sure shot at lifelong progress. Of course, if all goes well, one can think of settling there and buying the house of their dreams. But to begin with, rental flats are a saviour. Sites like housing.com are bigger saviours that help you choose from more than 5 lakh properties across 40 cities in India. Without having to step out of your homes, you can explore multiple options and choose what is most relevant for you. House hunting has never been easier!