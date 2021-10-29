In the 21st century, you gain a competitive edge if you don’t limit yourself to regional trade and enter the international market. This becomes possible after creating an official website for your company. Do you still think that this requires skills in IT and knowledge of programming languages or large investments in creating a custom project? With our revolutionary hotel website templates, development is accessible to everyone, including the average PC user and the seasoned professional. In addition to the opportunity to be 100% involved, you significantly save time and money. For a template, you need to pay an average of 30-100 dollars compared to the thousands that you pay for individual designs created from scratch. Themes are ready-made sites that only lack content. They include all the necessary features for a pleasant user experience and are a modern turnkey solution for taking your business to the next level.

Top Features of Hotel Website Templates that Every Modern Web Resource Should Have

Fully responsive. Every website needs to be responsive because unique mobile phone users have already surpassed 5 billion. More and more people are choosing to search for services and products on the Internet. By ignoring this niche of consumers, you are losing millions of potential customers. Our themes show great performance on all existing gadgets. Check out the demo version of the product you like to learn how it looks on a smartphone, desktop, and tablet. By the way, responsive design gives you an SEO advantage. First, the algorithms require sites to display correctly on mobile devices. Secondly, you no longer need to develop a separate mobile version, which means you avoid duplicate content, which is bad for promotion.

SEO-friendly. Search engine algorithms regularly update and become more complex. Their main goal is to provide each user with a relevant result. Every online business needs high rankings to thrive. TemplateMonster developers do their best to create high-quality digital products to ensure our clients’ further successful promotion.

Retina-ready. Retina technology is used in the world’s most popular gadgets. It lets you obtain a higher pixel density image from separating pixels and subpixels and impress people with color and clarity. , it is necessary to adapt your website to different matrix screens to avoid blurring, dots, and pixelated grids. Images are your main tool for influencing website visitors beyond text. All hotel website templates from TemplateMonster are retina-ready, so your visitors will enjoy beautiful photos and pictures without any distortion.

Additional Features to Consider When Choosing Hotel Website Templates

In addition to the essential features mentioned above, you should pay attention to other specialized options when choosing a template. If ready-made pages, elements, and built-in plugins are not included, you’ll have to overpay and spend time searching and installing the necessary functionality. Always check themes for the following additional features:

Variety of pages;

Blog;

Gallery;

Testimonials module;

Comment section;

Cross-browser compatibility;

Google maps;

Social media integration;

Parallax;

Contact forms;

Online chat;

Pricing tables, etc.

Premium vs. Free Hotel Website Templates

We recommend free products for creating a small project, testing a niche, or training development skills. For serious projects, we always recommend premium themes for the following reasons:

With purchase, you get 24/7 support from professionals who are always ready to answer your questions and solve your problems. You’ll never be left alone with difficulty compared to non-pad products that don’t provide you with any guarantees and are distributed without obligation to users.

Regular updates keep your site up-to-date and eliminate playback errors.

An extended setting list and modules set opens up more customization possibilities.

The higher uniqueness of the design in comparison with free templates minimizes the chance of meeting a twin site on the Internet.

Detailed documentation simplifies your interaction with the product; clean code ensures smooth performance.

Always have fashionable designs with trendy features and details to impress users.

You can always check the official website of TemplateMonster and find information about full-fledged extra services, gift cards, discounts, and even become the author of a responsible marketplace and earn money doing what you love.