Dementia is a diagnosis that encompasses a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking, behaviour and language. Various forms exist, including:-

Alzheimer’s disease

Vascular dementia

Dementia with Lewy bodies

Frontotemporal dementia

Each of these presents and develops slightly differently. However, they all interfere with the patient’s life, getting worse over time.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 50 million people worldwide have dementia, and there are nearly 10 million new cases annually. Most live at home by themselves or with family carers.

Unfortunately, living at home with dementia can pose many challenges and risks for the person with dementia and their caregivers. That’s why providing them with a comfortable and safe environment is essential. Making the proper arrangements helps to:-

Reduce stress for all parties involves

Prevent dangerous accidents

Enhance the well-being of the affected person

Stimulate the patient’s mind

Improve communication

This blog shares tips on making your home safer and coping with the stress and challenges of assisting someone with dementia. Our advice comes from the latest research and scientific recommendations from people in the dementia care field. Read on to learn more.

Make The Home Safer

The home can be a potentially dangerous place for people living with dementia. Common hazards include stairs, rugs, electrical outlets, and sharp objects. The affected person may no longer accurately perceive environmental risks, which could cause them significant harm.

Fortunately, you can reduce the risk of accidents, falls, and injuries. Strategies include:-

Removing clutter from rooms to reduce the risk of trips and falls

Installing handrails outside external doors, in the bathroom, and up the stairs

Locking cabinets containing valuable, delicate, or hazardous items

Labelling items in the kitchen and living room to aid understanding

You might also want to invest in devices that enable you to monitor a patient with dementia. These can track them as they move around their home and even alert you to a fall via notifications.

Communicate Effectively

Another tip is to communicate clearly and concisely with patients. Dementia can interfere with a person’s ability to understand and express themselves. Therefore, you may need to speak more slowly or use a simplified vocabulary.

When communicating with a person living with dementia, speak clearly, using basic sentence structures. Imagine they are learning a language for the first time and are still getting to grips with it.

Avoid getting into arguments with dementia patients. While they might incorrectly perceive reality, fighting is unlikely to resolve the issue. That’s because the disease affects the same structures in their brain that can see errors.

You can also use gestures and pictures to communicate. Dementia patients may retain their ability to understand visual information longer than spoken or written language.

Stimulate The Patient’s Mind

Another strategy for improving dementia safety and happiness is stimulating the patient’s mind. While brain-engaging activities won’t prevent the disease from deteriorating, they can enhance their quality of life.

Stimulation is critical because of how dementia affects a person’s mood. Common behavioural changes include things like:-

Repeating the same activity or question over and over again

Restlessly wandering, fidgeting, or pacing up and down

Losing interest in regular activities, such as going out

Losing confidence to do things, like preparing food or washing

During the early to mid stages of the disease, the development of these patterns can be distressing for the patient and those who care for them. But fortunately, some activities can engage the person’s cognitive abilities and sensory stimulation. These can enhance well-being by:-

Providing enjoyment and fun

Improving the patient’s self-esteem

Reducing stress and anxiety levels

Strengthening communication with caregivers and family members

Specific activities for dementia patients can include things like:-

Tai chi and conscious movement

Art-based activities, such as painting, singing, drama groups, and book clubs

Dementia-friendly cinema screening, such as live theatre productions

Garden and nature experiences

When stimulating a patient’s mind, try to follow their preferences. Start with simple and familiar tasks that they can do easily, reducing the risk of anger or frustration. Also, use cues and prompts to help the person figure out what to do next. Give them plenty of choices, always respecting their feelings and wishes.

Cope With Stress And Challenges

Lastly, caregivers need to engage in strategies that help them manage stress and burnout. Caring for a dementia patient can be challenging.

First, seek support from others. Caring for a dementia patient isn’t something you need to do alone. Community groups or trained dementia service providers can provide practical and emotional assistance.

Second, take plenty of breaks. It’s important to take some time for yourself and do things that you enjoy or that relax you. Constantly feeling “switched on” can damage your mind and relationship with the dementia patient over time. Recharge your energy by engaging in activities that calm your nervous system. Explore options, such as respite care, which provides temporary assistance while you take a break.

Third, take time to practise self-care. Being there for yourself is essential to ensure you continue being a good caregiver. Get plenty of sleep, eat a balanced diet, and exercise regularly to keep your mind and body in good condition. Prioritise basic health-promoting behaviours to reduce the risk of burnout.

Fourth, accept your feelings. It is normal to experience a range of emotions when caring for a person with dementia. Anger, guilt, sadness, and frustration are all exceedingly common. These aren’t an imposition but natural responses to challenging situations.

If you are struggling, talk to a professional. They can offer guidance and support to make the situation more manageable.

Lastly, appreciate the good moments. Notice that caring for a patient with dementia can bring its own joy. Don’t forget to smile or laugh.

Summary

Caring for dementia patients requires considering safety, improving communication, and taking care of the emotional well-being of all parties involved. While ensuring safe and happy home care is challenging, the techniques presented here will help considerably. Use them in your personal life and see how they could improve your situation.