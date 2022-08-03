The Persian rug is one of the world’s oldest and most well-known types of rugs. It originated in Persia, now known as Iran, and has been used for centuries as a floor covering and decorative textile. While the specific design and production techniques have evolved, a Persian rug’s fundamental characteristics have remained unchanged. If you are interested in learning more about this iconic piece of furniture, read on for a brief History of Persian rugs.

Tabriz Rugs

Tabriz rugs are a type of Persian rug woven in the city of Tabriz, Iran. Their Turkish motifs characterize them, and they are among the most expensive Persian rugs. The history of Tabriz rugs can be traced back to the 16th century when they were first woven in the city of Tabriz. Since then, they have been exported to various parts of the world and are now considered among the most valuable rugs. The prices of Tabriz rugs vary depending on their age, condition, and size, but they can be some of the most expensive rugs on the market.

Heriz Rugs

Heriz is a city in the East Azerbaijan Province of Iran, situated not very far from the city of Tabriz. This small city is famous for rugs and carpets made of tough and durable wool of the finest quality. The wool’s toughness is attributed to the fact that the town sits on a significant deposit of copper on Mount Sabalan. Traces of copper found in the area’s drinking water make the local sheep’s wool more challenging than wool found in other areas. Because they are so tough and primarily come in larger rug sizes, Heriz rugs are suitable for dining rooms and hallways.

A Heriz rug is an excellent option if you want a rug that will make a statement in your home. Heriz rugs are characterized by their bold geometric designs, which often feature octagons and large medallions. The colors used in Heriz rugs are usually deep and rich, including reds, blues, and greens. Thanks to their bold designs and rich colors, these carpets are sure to add personality and style to any space.

Kerman Rugs

The history of Kerman rugs is closely tied to the history of Kerman itself. The city has been a major center for high-quality carpets for several centuries, and Kerman carpets are considered among the world’s finest. Collectors prize their beautiful designs, broad pallet, natural fibers and dyes, impressive tensile strength and abrasion resistance, and expert color combination.

Kerman is located in southeastern Iran and has been an important city since the times of the Persian Empire. The town was once the capital of Iran, and today it is the capital of the Kerman Province. Kerman has a long and colorful history and is home to many historic mosques and Zoroastrian fire temples.

The city’s rug-making tradition dates back centuries, and the carpets produced in Kerman are some of the finest in the world. Kerman carpets are known for their beautiful designs, natural fibers and dyes, and expert color combinations. They are also prized for their broad pallet, impressive tensile strength, and abrasion resistance.

Kerman carpets are an essential part of Persian culture, and the city’s rug-making tradition is one of the longest and most revered in the world. Kerman carpets are a must-have for any collector or connoisseur of fine rugs.

Sarouk Rugs

The history of Sarouk rugs is intertwined with the history of carpet-making in Iran. The town of Sarouk and the surrounding area were known for their high-quality wool carpets as early as the 19th century. Sarouk rugs remain popular for their classic design and high-quality construction. The most delicate Sarouk rugs come from the small town of Ghiassabad and are considered some of the finest in the world. American customers of the 20th century were so enamored by the curvilinear and floral design of these rugs that America has its version of Sarouk rugs.

The history of Persian rugs is long and textured, with each rug telling its unique story. Whether you are looking for an antique piece to add to your collection or a brand new rug to grace your floor, we hope this post has given you a better understanding of the origins and significance of these beautiful works of art. If you have questions about Persian rugs, let us know in the comment section below.