“The perfect shoes can change your whole life” – Cinderella

So, you have finally got yourself a beautiful, princess style dress for your upcoming gala evening. Great! The next thing on the job for you is to pick the perfect pair of heels. After all, wearing the right heels can elevate any look, helping you be Belle of the ball.

Heels come in many shapes and styles. Choosing the *one* out of a wide range is pretty daunting. You’ve to make sure that they highlight the silhouette of your designer dress and accentuate your beautiful curves. As we all know, shoes have the power to make and break the style quotient, no matter how gorgeous the dress is.

So, how do you make sure that your heel game is on the point? If you have no precise idea, fret not. Here, we’ve got you covered with expert tips on how to find the right heels and be the real-life Cinderella.

But First, Let’s Learn The Different Types Of Heels

Heels are super feminine; they help you flaunt your inner queen with a hint of sass. Here are different types of heels that you can consider to make your fashion fantasy a reality:

Stiletto

A stiletto heel or stiletto is a type of shoe with thin, high heels. They are meant for hard-core fashionistas or women who have set their hearts for the perfect lengthening effect.

Stilettos go with pretty much everything. Whether it’s a long evening gown, short party dress, or casual maxi, they are sure to revamp your look to OTT.

Block Heels

A wide, chunky heel in a square or cylindrical shape is referred to as block heels. When worn, they evenly distribute the body weight, making up one of the most comfortable options for fashion mongers. They work great with casual skirts and various formal dress silhouettes, such as sheath and a-line.

Kitten

If you are in awe of stilettos but are a little scared of high heels, kitten heels are your answer. They are low impact heels that are awesome with a dressy pantsuit or slip dress. The most common color choices in kitten heels include navy, red, black, and nude.

Ankle Strap

Ankle strap heels are those fastened via a strap around the ankle. They come up with moderate to high heels in different shapes. Their key benefit is to make legs appear shorter; thus, they are best suited for tall girls.

Slingback

A classy women’s choice, slingback is a type of shoe with a thin strap that wraps around the heel. They keep the bridge of your foot bares for an elongated, straightforward look. Wear them with any of your elegant flared gowns, and you’re good to cut a dash.

Wedges

Wedges are bold yet comfortable footwear with soles in the form of wedges. If you are petite, they can add desirable height to your figure, helping you create the look of your dreams. Plus, they look beautiful with all dresses, from straight to flared.

Peep Toes

Peep toes are another pretty footwear option that offers breathing room for your toes. Such heels have openings in front of the shoe, meaning you can flaunt your toes while maintaining an exquisite look. They’re available in a plethora of styles, such as stilettos, pumps, and sandals, and are good to marry with your high-low or mermaid evening dress.

Mules

Mules are all the rage in 2022, especially with transparent heels and slips. They are the *ones* with no back. They are best paired with mini, midi, and maxi party dresses.

Platform Heels

As the name suggests, platform heels add height to the whole shoe, rather than just the heel. They are one of the most comfortable choices for both casual and special occasions. You can find them in various heel lengths, depending on your comfort.

Tips To Find The Perfect Heels For Your Long Dress

Now that you have an idea about the myriad of heels available in the fashion world, it’s time to take action. Follow these below-mentioned rules to find the right pair of heels for your long dress:

Consider The Pattern Of Your Dress

The main rule is to be mindful of your dress pattern. For example, if your dress is printed or detailed, you should wear single-colored heels. On the other hand, if your designer dress is solid from head to toe, a pair of statement heels with bling can spice up your overall look.

Pro Tip: If you’re looking forward to buying the exclusive patterned or monochrome dress for the gala night, consider Sherri Hill dresses. Utilizing the latest trends and looks for urban women, they are sure to make you look stylish and beautiful.

Regard Your Comfort

Not all girls or women feel comfortable in high heels. If you are among them, consider snapping up moderate heels, particularly in block, wedges, or platform style. This especially holds good for extravagant occasions, such as prom, as you have to dance away the whole night.

Don’t Go Matchy Matchy

Are you planning to invest in a luxurious outfit, such as a detailed Sherri Hill dress, and pair it with matching sequined heels? That’s a big NO! After all, you’re not a disco ball.

Going matchy-matchy is the style of the eighties. If you dream of creating a chic urban look, then pick neutral-hued heels with sequin or embellished dress, and vice versa.

Ready To Heighten Your Appeal With Heels?

Heels are a feminine weapon, and it’s a no brainer. Pairing the perfect heels with your designer dress helps you look gorgeous and throw sass around like confetti. So, what are you waiting for? Shop for the most suitable pair of heels now to give your formal evening look a perfect tinge of glam.

You’re born to shine, girl!